Rice noodles in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve rice noodles
More about Nepenthe Brewing Co.
Nepenthe Brewing Co.
3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore
|Pumpkin & Coconut Curry Rice Noodles
|$16.00
Pickled squash, red bell pepper, pepitas, cilantro, scallion, paprika oil. Choice of shrimp or seared tofu.
More about The Corner Pantry
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Pantry
6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore
|chicken & rice noodle soup (12oz cup)(df)
|$9.00
carrot, bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, garnished with candied wasabi peas & scallions (df)
|chicken & rice noodle soup (16oz bowl)(df)
|$11.00
carrot, bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, garnished with candied wasabi peas & scallions (df)
More about Mayuree Thai Tavern
Mayuree Thai Tavern
2318 Fleet St, Baltimore
|Thin Rice Noodle
|$3.50
|Wide Rice Noodle
|$3.50
More about Watersong
NOODLES
Watersong
21 E Cross St, Baltimore
|Soft Tofu Rice Noodle (Vegan)
|$14.00
|Xiao Guo (pork) Rice Noodle
|$14.00
Spicy Level 3. Minced tender pork in a slow-cooked pork broth laced with homemade garlic-chili oil and seasonally fresh veggies with rice noodles.
|Kunming Zajiang (pork) Rice Noodle
|$14.00
Spicy Level 2. Cold and dry dish. Signature minced pork and seasonal greens in a mild, savory broth with rice noodles.