Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice noodles in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve rice noodles

Nepenthe Brewing Co. image

 

Nepenthe Brewing Co.

3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (374 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pumpkin & Coconut Curry Rice Noodles$16.00
Pickled squash, red bell pepper, pepitas, cilantro, scallion, paprika oil. Choice of shrimp or seared tofu.
More about Nepenthe Brewing Co.
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Pantry

6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (449 reviews)
Takeout
chicken & rice noodle soup (12oz cup)(df)$9.00
carrot, bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, garnished with candied wasabi peas & scallions (df)
chicken & rice noodle soup (16oz bowl)(df)$11.00
carrot, bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, garnished with candied wasabi peas & scallions (df)
More about The Corner Pantry
Consumer pic

 

Mayuree Thai Tavern

2318 Fleet St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thin Rice Noodle$3.50
Wide Rice Noodle$3.50
More about Mayuree Thai Tavern
Item pic

NOODLES

Watersong

21 E Cross St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (383 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Soft Tofu Rice Noodle (Vegan)$14.00
Xiao Guo (pork) Rice Noodle$14.00
Spicy Level 3. Minced tender pork in a slow-cooked pork broth laced with homemade garlic-chili oil and seasonally fresh veggies with rice noodles.
Kunming Zajiang (pork) Rice Noodle$14.00
Spicy Level 2. Cold and dry dish. Signature minced pork and seasonal greens in a mild, savory broth with rice noodles.
More about Watersong

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Club Salad

Garlic Chicken

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Ice Cream

Spinach Pies

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Beef Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (738 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1871 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (800 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (574 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (619 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (278 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston