Rice pudding in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve rice pudding

Consumer pic

 

Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street

324 w baltimore st, baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Pudding$4.99
Rice pudding with pistachios and cardamom
More about Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street
Consumer pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Attman's Baltimore Deli

1019 E Lombard St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1403 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Pudding with Raisins$4.99
More about Attman's Baltimore Deli
The Corner Pantry image

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Pantry

6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (449 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Pudding$6.00
coconut milk with blueberry apple compote
More about The Corner Pantry
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Pudding$2.99
More about Never On Sunday
Captain James seafood palace image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Captain James seafood palace

2127 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (2381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
RICE PUDDING$3.95
More about Captain James seafood palace

