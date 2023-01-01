Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve rigatoni

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza & Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Rigatoni, Family Style$58.98
Rigatoni Genovese$16.98
Meat sauce with bacon and green peas
More about Frank's Pizza & Pasta
Main pic

 

Tre fratelli - 1121 Light Street

1121 Light Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni Black and Blue$18.00
Rigatoni tossed in a vodka sauce with blackened chicken and blue cheese crumbles.
More about Tre fratelli - 1121 Light Street
Item pic

 

Amicci's

231 S High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (4074 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baked Rigatoni Bolognese$18.00
Rigatoni, bolognese, mozzarella. Baked
Rigatoni$15.00
wide hollow tube noodle
More about Amicci's
Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon image

 

Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon

1200 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni alla Vodka$18.00
Quill shaped pasta, Blush Sauce (can add shrimp or chicken)
Rigatoni Amatriciana$19.00
Tomato Basil, Pancetta, Pecorino Ramano, Kalamata Olives, Capers, Mushrooms
Rigatoni Alfredo$17.00
More about Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon

