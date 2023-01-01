Rigatoni in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve rigatoni
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's Pizza & Pasta
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE
|Baked Rigatoni, Family Style
|$58.98
|Rigatoni Genovese
|$16.98
Meat sauce with bacon and green peas
Tre fratelli - 1121 Light Street
1121 Light Street, Baltimore
|Rigatoni Black and Blue
|$18.00
Rigatoni tossed in a vodka sauce with blackened chicken and blue cheese crumbles.
Amicci's
231 S High St, Baltimore
|Baked Rigatoni Bolognese
|$18.00
Rigatoni, bolognese, mozzarella. Baked
|Rigatoni
|$15.00
wide hollow tube noodle
Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon
1200 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Rigatoni alla Vodka
|$18.00
Quill shaped pasta, Blush Sauce (can add shrimp or chicken)
|Rigatoni Amatriciana
|$19.00
Tomato Basil, Pancetta, Pecorino Ramano, Kalamata Olives, Capers, Mushrooms
|Rigatoni Alfredo
|$17.00