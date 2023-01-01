Risotto in Baltimore

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spoons Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Spoons Cafe

24 E Cross St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1617 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Almost Risotto Benedict$21.00
2 deep fried risotto cakes topped with prosciutto, eggs cooked your way, (sorry, we cannot do poached eggs) and hollandaise.
Risotto Benedict$21.00
2 deep fried risotto cakes, topped with prosciutto, poached eggs and hollandaise.
More about Spoons Cafe
Frank's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza & Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Risotto Pescatore$26.98
More about Frank's Pizza & Pasta
Lee's Pint and Shell image

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Shrimp Risotto (P)$17.00
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Blue Hill Tavern image

WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS

Blue Hill Tavern

938 S Conkling St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (4503 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Risotto$34.00
More about Blue Hill Tavern
Consumer pic

 

MARTA - 2127 E Pratt St

2127 E Pratt St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Risotto$24.00
Carnaroli Rice, Saffron Brodo, Aged Parmesan, Chives
More about MARTA - 2127 E Pratt St
Sally O's image

TAPAS

Sally O's

3531 Gough St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Risotto$32.00
creamy arborio rice, roasted butternut squash, brussels sprouts, chili flake, herb butter, crispy shallots, chopped lobster tail
More about Sally O's
Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon image

 

Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon

1200 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scallops Risotto$30.00
Mushroom Risotto$6.00
More about Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon
The Tilted Row image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Tilted Row

305 McMechen, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (286 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Risotto$22.00
Moroccan spiced, stewed chickpeas, lemon risotto, preserved lemon
More about The Tilted Row

