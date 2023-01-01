Risotto in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve risotto
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
Spoons Cafe
24 E Cross St, Baltimore
|Almost Risotto Benedict
|$21.00
2 deep fried risotto cakes topped with prosciutto, eggs cooked your way, (sorry, we cannot do poached eggs) and hollandaise.
|Risotto Benedict
|$21.00
2 deep fried risotto cakes, topped with prosciutto, poached eggs and hollandaise.
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's Pizza & Pasta
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE
|Risotto Pescatore
|$26.98
Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore
|Blackened Shrimp Risotto (P)
|$17.00
WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS
Blue Hill Tavern
938 S Conkling St, Baltimore
|Seafood Risotto
|$34.00
MARTA - 2127 E Pratt St
2127 E Pratt St, Baltimore
|Risotto
|$24.00
Carnaroli Rice, Saffron Brodo, Aged Parmesan, Chives
TAPAS
Sally O's
3531 Gough St, Baltimore
|Lobster Risotto
|$32.00
creamy arborio rice, roasted butternut squash, brussels sprouts, chili flake, herb butter, crispy shallots, chopped lobster tail
Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon
1200 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Scallops Risotto
|$30.00
|Mushroom Risotto
|$6.00