Roasted beet salad in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve roasted beet salad

Charmed Kitchen

123 s chester st, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Apple & Roasted Beet Salad$15.00
mixed greens, thinly sliced apples, roasted beets, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts, & honey-mustard vinaigrette
More about Charmed Kitchen
of Love & Regret

1028 S Conkling St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese Salad$11.00
Oven roasted red wine beets, tossed in a honey balsamic vinaigrette, topped with fresh oranges & crumbled goat cheese
More about of Love & Regret
FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Pantry

6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Beet & Blueberry Salad$6.00
dijon vinaigrette, feta cheese, picked onions, tarragon, toasted almonds
Roasted Golden Beets & Grapefruit Salad$6.00
basil, pickled onions, honey, apple cider vinegar, goats cheese & olive oil (gf & v)
roasted beet salad$14.00
roasted red onions, smoked yogurt, feta, pine nuts, mint (v/gf)
More about The Corner Pantry

