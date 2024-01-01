Roasted beet salad in Baltimore
Charmed Kitchen
123 s chester st, Baltimore
|Apple & Roasted Beet Salad
|$15.00
mixed greens, thinly sliced apples, roasted beets, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts, & honey-mustard vinaigrette
of Love & Regret
1028 S Conkling St, Baltimore
|Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese Salad
|$11.00
Oven roasted red wine beets, tossed in a honey balsamic vinaigrette, topped with fresh oranges & crumbled goat cheese
The Corner Pantry
6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore
|Roasted Beet & Blueberry Salad
|$6.00
dijon vinaigrette, feta cheese, picked onions, tarragon, toasted almonds
|Roasted Golden Beets & Grapefruit Salad
|$6.00
basil, pickled onions, honey, apple cider vinegar, goats cheese & olive oil (gf & v)
|roasted beet salad
|$14.00
roasted red onions, smoked yogurt, feta, pine nuts, mint (v/gf)