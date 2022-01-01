Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roti in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve roti

Item pic

 

Judy's Island Grill - Canton

2300 Boston Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Goat Roti$15.99
Curry Chicken Roti$13.99
More about Judy's Island Grill - Canton
Main pic

 

Good Vibes American Sports Bar And Indian restaurant

2903 Odonnell Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Plain Roti$3.00
More about Good Vibes American Sports Bar And Indian restaurant
Ejji Ramen image

 

Ejji Ramen

529 E. Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roti Canai$5.25
Malaysian style crispy, fluffy, chewy flatbread. Served with curried lentil sauce.
More about Ejji Ramen
Bodhi Corner Hampden image

NOODLES

Bodhi Corner Hampden

3500 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4 (134 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roti$3.00
Roti Dip w/ Ice Cream$7.00
More about Bodhi Corner Hampden
Item pic

 

Judy's Island Grill - Park Heights

5216 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Chicken Roti$13.99
More about Judy's Island Grill - Park Heights
Blacksauce Kitchen image

 

Blacksauce Kitchen

401 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
curry lamb roti$17.00
braised lamb shoulder pulled off the bone w. dhalpuri roti
shrimp roti$15.00
curry potato roti$12.00
vegan
More about Blacksauce Kitchen

