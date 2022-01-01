Roti in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve roti
Judy's Island Grill - Canton
2300 Boston Street, Baltimore
|Curry Goat Roti
|$15.99
|Curry Chicken Roti
|$13.99
Good Vibes American Sports Bar And Indian restaurant
2903 Odonnell Street, Baltimore
|Plain Roti
|$3.00
Ejji Ramen
529 E. Belvedere Ave, Baltimore
|Roti Canai
|$5.25
Malaysian style crispy, fluffy, chewy flatbread. Served with curried lentil sauce.
NOODLES
Bodhi Corner Hampden
3500 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore
|Roti
|$3.00
|Roti Dip w/ Ice Cream
|$7.00
Judy's Island Grill - Park Heights
5216 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore
|Curry Chicken Roti
|$13.99