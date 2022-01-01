Salmon in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve salmon
SEAFOOD
Gertrude's
10 Art Museum Dr, Baltimore
|Apricot-Glazed Organic Salmon Meal for Four (4)
|$170.00
Only available on Dec. 24!
(Serves 4) Please choose one (1) Starter and one (1) Dessert to accompany your meal. All Holiday Meals come with mashed potatoes, mac & cheese, cornbread stuffing, candied sweet potatoes, green beans (with cranberries & toasted pecans), stewed country greens, brioche rolls with butter; your choice of soup or salad; and your choice of dessert.
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Riptide · Fells Point
1718 Thames St, Baltimore
|Blackened Salmon Imperial
|$27.00
7 oz blackened salmon, topped with baked crab imperial, red herb and yellow pepper coulis paired with grilled corn & salsa verde
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Ovenbird Bakery
300 S Exeter St., Baltimore
|Salmon, Cream Cheese, Capers on a Bagel
|$7.50
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Busboys and Poets
3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
Cypriana of Roland Park
105 West 39th St, Baltimore
|Grilled Salmon
|$22.00
Chef Dan's Cafe
5700 park heights ave, Baltimore
|Salmon Salad Bowl (GF)
|$14.25
Romaine, Salmon Flakes, Roasted Sweet Potato, Craisins, Pumpkin Seeds, Red Onion, Tomato, Red Peppers and Pesto Dressing
Hull Street Blues Cafe
1222 Hull St, Baltimore
|Salmon BLT
|$15.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, served on toasted wheat
Foodgitive "The Steakout"
6096 Radecke Avenue, Baltimore
|Salmon Chicken Cheesesteak
|$20.00
SUSHI
Avenue Sushi
3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$6.00
Salmon and avocado
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sal and Son's Seafood
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|GRILLED SALMON
|$12.99
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Roland Park Bagels
500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore
|Sliced Nova Salmon & Cream Cheese
|$10.50
Minato Sushi Bar
1013 N. Charles St., Baltimore
|Salmon Sushi
|$3.00
|Salmon & Avocado
|$5.50
Mama's On The Half Shell
2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Salmon BLT
|$20.00
Served on a Kaiser bun with bacon, lettuce, tomato & roasted garlic aioli.
SANDWICHES • GRILL
The Rowhouse Grille
1400 Light St, Baltimore
|Sweet Chili Salmon
|$20.00
Top Seller!!!!
6oz Salmon seasoned with Chipotle Cinnamon, served on top Sweet mashed Potato, Korean fried brussels, finiahed with sweet chili glaze
Be.bim Korean B.B.Q
301 W. 29th Street, Stall 3, Baltimore
|Teriyaki Salmon
|$18.50
FRENCH FRIES
Wicked Sisters
3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore
|Salmon BLT
|$17.00
Grilled salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato, lemon caper spread, on multigrain wheat
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fishnet
520 Park Ave, Baltimore
|Grilled Salmon Sandwich
|$14.00
A 6-ounce cut of our freshest salmon, grilled to tenderness and served on a locally baked bun. Your choice of one of our housemade sides
|Salmon Bowl
|$12.95
A 6 ounce cut of our freshest salmon grilled to tenderness and served over a bed of crispy salad greens and jasmine rice topped with corn, tomato, cilantro, sweet basil oil and green onion
FRENCH FRIES
Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen
745 E. Fort Ave., Baltimore
|Salmon Charmoula
|$12.00
Pan-seared Salmon encrusted w/Turmeric/Cumin, sautéed w/Dijon/Tahini sauce, on rice
Hilo R House
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
|Lomi Lomi Salmon
|$15.95
Salmon, cucumber, red onion, edamame, wakame, seaweed salad, jalapeño, green onion, cilantro, mango, tomato, heart of palm, radish, wonton chips, sesame seeds, lime wedge. Sauce: lime vinaigrette
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Tilted Row
305 McMechen, Baltimore
|Blackened Moroccan Salmon
|$22.00
crispy arborio cake, fresh peas,
saffron aioli
RYMKS Bar and Grille
819 E Pratt St, Baltimore
|Maple Mustard Salmon
|$24.99
Salmon Filet Pan Roasted and Glazed with Maple Mustard Sauce served over rice with 2 sides.
Pokeono -Baltimore
849 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Citrus Salmon\\ Shrimp
|$11.65
Salmon, ponzu, edamame, cucumber
Shoyou Sushi
1450 Light St, Baltimore
|Spicy salmon roll
|$8.00
spicy salmon, cucumber and sesame seeds
|Salmon (SAKE) Sushi
|$7.00
Fresh Salmon sushi
PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill
2 E Wells St #116, Baltimore
|Honey Glazed Stuffed Salmon
|$60.00
6oz Salmon Stuffed with 4oz of Jumbo Lump Crab Meat. Seasoned with our house rub, seared, baked and drizzled with our house honey glaze.
|Salmon Bites
|$12.00
Honey Glazed Salmon Nuggets