Salmon in Baltimore

Gertrude's image

SEAFOOD

Gertrude's

10 Art Museum Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (979 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Apricot-Glazed Organic Salmon Meal for Four (4)$170.00
Only available on Dec. 24!
(Serves 4) Please choose one (1) Starter and one (1) Dessert to accompany your meal. All Holiday Meals come with mashed potatoes, mac & cheese, cornbread stuffing, candied sweet potatoes, green beans (with cranberries & toasted pecans), stewed country greens, brioche rolls with butter; your choice of soup or salad; and your choice of dessert.
More about Gertrude's
Blackened Salmon Imperial image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Riptide · Fells Point

1718 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Salmon Imperial$27.00
7 oz blackened salmon, topped with baked crab imperial, red herb and yellow pepper coulis paired with grilled corn & salsa verde
More about Riptide · Fells Point
Ovenbird Bakery image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Ovenbird Bakery

300 S Exeter St., Baltimore

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Capers on a Bagel$7.50
More about Ovenbird Bakery
Blackened Salmon image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Busboys and Poets

3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore

Avg 4 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Salmon$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
More about Busboys and Poets
Grilled Salmon image

 

Cypriana of Roland Park

105 West 39th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon$22.00
More about Cypriana of Roland Park
Chef Dan's Cafe image

 

Chef Dan's Cafe

5700 park heights ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Salad Bowl (GF)$14.25
Romaine, Salmon Flakes, Roasted Sweet Potato, Craisins, Pumpkin Seeds, Red Onion, Tomato, Red Peppers and Pesto Dressing
More about Chef Dan's Cafe
Happy Hour Heaven image

GRILL

Happy Hour Heaven

1901 Gough St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Blt$16.00
More about Happy Hour Heaven
Hull Street Blues Cafe image

 

Hull Street Blues Cafe

1222 Hull St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon BLT$15.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, served on toasted wheat
More about Hull Street Blues Cafe
Foodgitive "The Steakout" image

 

Foodgitive "The Steakout"

6096 Radecke Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Chicken Cheesesteak$20.00
More about Foodgitive "The Steakout"
Avenue Sushi image

SUSHI

Avenue Sushi

3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Avocado Roll$6.00
Salmon and avocado
More about Avenue Sushi
Sal and Son's Seafood image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sal and Son's Seafood

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (300 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED SALMON$12.99
More about Sal and Son's Seafood
Roland Park Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Roland Park Bagels

500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sliced Nova Salmon & Cream Cheese$10.50
More about Roland Park Bagels
Minato Sushi Bar image

 

Minato Sushi Bar

1013 N. Charles St., Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Sushi$3.00
Salmon & Avocado$5.50
More about Minato Sushi Bar
Consumer pic

 

Mama's On The Half Shell

2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon BLT$20.00
Served on a Kaiser bun with bacon, lettuce, tomato & roasted garlic aioli.
More about Mama's On The Half Shell
The Rowhouse Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

The Rowhouse Grille

1400 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (637 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Chili Salmon$20.00
Top Seller!!!!
6oz Salmon seasoned with Chipotle Cinnamon, served on top Sweet mashed Potato, Korean fried brussels, finiahed with sweet chili glaze
More about The Rowhouse Grille
Be.bim Korean B.B.Q image

 

Be.bim Korean B.B.Q

301 W. 29th Street, Stall 3, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Teriyaki Salmon$18.50
More about Be.bim Korean B.B.Q
Marie Louise Bistro image

STEAKS

Marie Louise Bistro

n.a, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (1208 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pistachio Salmon$22.00
More about Marie Louise Bistro
Wicked Sisters image

FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Sisters

3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon BLT$17.00
Grilled salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato, lemon caper spread, on multigrain wheat
More about Wicked Sisters
Grilled Salmon Sandwich image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fishnet

520 Park Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Sandwich$14.00
A 6-ounce cut of our freshest salmon, grilled to tenderness and served on a locally baked bun. Your choice of one of our housemade sides
Salmon Bowl$12.95
A 6 ounce cut of our freshest salmon grilled to tenderness and served over a bed of crispy salad greens and jasmine rice topped with corn, tomato, cilantro, sweet basil oil and green onion
More about Fishnet
Salmon Charmoula image

FRENCH FRIES

Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen

745 E. Fort Ave., Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (400 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Charmoula$12.00
Pan-seared Salmon encrusted w/Turmeric/Cumin, sautéed w/Dijon/Tahini sauce, on rice
More about Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen
Hilo R House image

 

Hilo R House

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lomi Lomi Salmon$15.95
Salmon, cucumber, red onion, edamame, wakame, seaweed salad, jalapeño, green onion, cilantro, mango, tomato, heart of palm, radish, wonton chips, sesame seeds, lime wedge. Sauce: lime vinaigrette
More about Hilo R House
The Tilted Row image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Tilted Row

305 McMechen, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (286 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Moroccan Salmon$22.00
crispy arborio cake, fresh peas,
saffron aioli
More about The Tilted Row
RYMKS Bar and Grille image

 

RYMKS Bar and Grille

819 E Pratt St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Maple Mustard Salmon$24.99
Salmon Filet Pan Roasted and Glazed with Maple Mustard Sauce served over rice with 2 sides.
More about RYMKS Bar and Grille
Restaurant banner

 

Pokeono -Baltimore

849 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Citrus Salmon\\ Shrimp$11.65
Salmon, ponzu, edamame, cucumber
More about Pokeono -Baltimore
Shoyou Sushi image

 

Shoyou Sushi

1450 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy salmon roll$8.00
spicy salmon, cucumber and sesame seeds
Salmon (SAKE) Sushi$7.00
Fresh Salmon sushi
More about Shoyou Sushi
Item pic

 

PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill

2 E Wells St #116, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Honey Glazed Stuffed Salmon$60.00
6oz Salmon Stuffed with 4oz of Jumbo Lump Crab Meat. Seasoned with our house rub, seared, baked and drizzled with our house honey glaze.
Salmon Bites$12.00
Honey Glazed Salmon Nuggets
More about PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill

