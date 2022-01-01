Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon burgers in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve salmon burgers

Item pic

 

Cypriana of Roland Park

105 West 39th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon burger$20.00
More about Cypriana of Roland Park
Consumer pic

 

PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill

2 E Wells St #116, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Burger$30.00
6oz Salmon Filet, Brioche Bun, Crispy Onion Straws, Spinach, Tomato, Garlic Aioli
More about PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill
Teavolve Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Teavolve Cafe

1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Burger$17.75
Made with a combination of fresh salmon, garlic, panko crumbs, old bay. Served with tabasco remoulade, sliced tomatoes & baby spinach on challah bun. Chips on the side
More about Teavolve Cafe
Item pic

 

SS Cafe LLC

812 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Burger$12.00
Freshly Ground wild caught Alaskan Salmon, full of houseBlend spices. Topped with Crisp Fresh Lettuce, Tomato, and Old bay mayo. Served on a Sun Bun
More about SS Cafe LLC
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Burger$5.50
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli

