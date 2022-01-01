Salmon burgers in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve salmon burgers
Cypriana of Roland Park
105 West 39th St, Baltimore
|Salmon burger
|$20.00
PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill
2 E Wells St #116, Baltimore
|Salmon Burger
|$30.00
6oz Salmon Filet, Brioche Bun, Crispy Onion Straws, Spinach, Tomato, Garlic Aioli
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Teavolve Cafe
1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Salmon Burger
|$17.75
Made with a combination of fresh salmon, garlic, panko crumbs, old bay. Served with tabasco remoulade, sliced tomatoes & baby spinach on challah bun. Chips on the side
SS Cafe LLC
812 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore
|Salmon Burger
|$12.00
Freshly Ground wild caught Alaskan Salmon, full of houseBlend spices. Topped with Crisp Fresh Lettuce, Tomato, and Old bay mayo. Served on a Sun Bun