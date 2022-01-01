Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve salmon salad

Consumer pic

 

Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street

324 w baltimore st, baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Salad$15.99
Served over mixed greens, marinated grilled tomatoes and onions.
More about Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street
Chef Dan's Cafe image

 

Chef Dan's Cafe

5700 park heights ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
LG Salmon Salad$55.00
FEEDS 6
Romaine, Salmon Flakes, Roasted Sweet Potato, Craisins, Pumpkin Seeds, Red Onion, Tomato, Red Peppers and Pesto Dressing
*Salad/dressing are Parve - dairy equipment*
Salmon Salad Bowl (GF)$14.25
Romaine, Salmon Flakes, Roasted Sweet Potato, Craisins, Pumpkin Seeds, Red Onion, Tomato, Red Peppers and Pesto Dressing
More about Chef Dan's Cafe
Teavolve Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Teavolve Cafe

1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Salmon Salad$17.75
blackened salmon filet, baby spinach
carrots, edamame, tangy asian vinaigrette
More about Teavolve Cafe
Vinny's Cafe image

PIZZA

Vinny's Cafe

6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad with Blackened Salmon$17.25
More about Vinny's Cafe
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad with Cajun pan seared Salmon$8.99
More about Cafe Services
Wicked Sisters image

FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Sisters

3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Salad$22.00
Grilled salmon filet with romaine lettuce, spinach, cherry tomato, and artichokes in a red wine vinaigrette
More about Wicked Sisters
Fishnet image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fishnet

520 Park Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Double Protein - Salmon Salad$18.95
Two 6oz fillets of Salmon grilled to perfection over a mix of spring mix tossed with tomatoes, corn, cilantro, green onion and our housemade basil oil. Your choice of malt vinegar or hot sauce on the side.
More about Fishnet

