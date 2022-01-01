Salmon salad in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve salmon salad
More about Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street
Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street
324 w baltimore st, baltimore
|Salmon Salad
|$15.99
Served over mixed greens, marinated grilled tomatoes and onions.
More about Chef Dan's Cafe
Chef Dan's Cafe
5700 park heights ave, Baltimore
|LG Salmon Salad
|$55.00
FEEDS 6
Romaine, Salmon Flakes, Roasted Sweet Potato, Craisins, Pumpkin Seeds, Red Onion, Tomato, Red Peppers and Pesto Dressing
*Salad/dressing are Parve - dairy equipment*
|Salmon Salad Bowl (GF)
|$14.25
Romaine, Salmon Flakes, Roasted Sweet Potato, Craisins, Pumpkin Seeds, Red Onion, Tomato, Red Peppers and Pesto Dressing
More about Teavolve Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Teavolve Cafe
1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Blackened Salmon Salad
|$17.75
blackened salmon filet, baby spinach
carrots, edamame, tangy asian vinaigrette
More about Vinny's Cafe
PIZZA
Vinny's Cafe
6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|Caesar Salad with Blackened Salmon
|$17.25
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Caesar Salad with Cajun pan seared Salmon
|$8.99
More about Wicked Sisters
FRENCH FRIES
Wicked Sisters
3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$22.00
Grilled salmon filet with romaine lettuce, spinach, cherry tomato, and artichokes in a red wine vinaigrette
More about Fishnet
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fishnet
520 Park Ave, Baltimore
|Double Protein - Salmon Salad
|$18.95
Two 6oz fillets of Salmon grilled to perfection over a mix of spring mix tossed with tomatoes, corn, cilantro, green onion and our housemade basil oil. Your choice of malt vinegar or hot sauce on the side.