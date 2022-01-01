Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon sandwiches in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches

Earth, Wood & Fire image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Earth, Wood & Fire

1407 Clarkview Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1326 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Filet Sandwich$18.00
grilled atlantic salmon fillet with dill tartar sauce
More about Earth, Wood & Fire
Sal and Son's Seafood image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sal and Son's Seafood

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (300 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Sandwich$12.99
More about Sal and Son's Seafood
Garden & Grounds Bistro image

 

Garden & Grounds Bistro

1407 Clarkview Rd #600, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BLT Salmon Sandwich$20.00
More about Garden & Grounds Bistro
Grilled Salmon Sandwich image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fishnet

520 Park Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Sandwich$14.25
A 6-ounce cut of our freshest salmon, grilled to tenderness and served on a locally baked bun. Your choice of one of our housemade sides
More about Fishnet
Atwater's image

 

Atwater's

3601 Boston Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon, Bacon & Avocado Sandwich$15.95
seared salmon, bacon, avocado & field greens tossed in green goddess dressing on our toasted brioche bun
More about Atwater's

