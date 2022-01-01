Samosa in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve samosa
Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street
324 w baltimore st, baltimore
|Potato Samosa
|$5.99
|Beef Samosas
|$5.99
Fried pastry filled with potatoes, green peas and spices | Served with our home- made sauce (2pcs.)All Appetizers served with naan.
Good Vibes American Sports Bar And Indian restaurant
2903 Odonnell Street, Baltimore
|Samosa Chaat
|$10.00
Veg samosa pieces with fresh tomato, onion, yogurt, and herb ( veg)
|SAMOSA
|$7.00
Triangular pastry stuffed with potatoes, green peas, and herb ( Veg.)
Harbor Tandoor Indian cuisine
803 S Caroline St, Baltimore
|PUNJABI SAMOSA
|$7.00
Mera Kitchen Collective
1301 North Calvert Street, Baltimore
|Chicken Samosa (4)
|$9.00
|Chicken Samosa
|$12.00
A half-dozen samosas stuffed with Iman's ground and spiced chicken. (Note this item is available only after 5pm).
|Lentil Samosa
|$10.00
A half-dozen samosas stuffed with Iman's spiced lentil mix. (Note this item is available only after 5pm).
The Verandah Kitchen
842 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Samosa Chaat (VEGAN)
|$10.00
Vegan samosa dunked in curried chickpeas, medley of chutneys and garnished with cilantro.
|VEGAN Samosas
|$9.00
Hand rolled pastry filled with spiced potatoes and green peas, served with house made chutneys. 2 per order.