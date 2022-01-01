Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve samosa

Consumer pic

 

Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street

324 w baltimore st, baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Potato Samosa$5.99
Beef Samosas$5.99
Fried pastry filled with potatoes, green peas and spices | Served with our home- made sauce (2pcs.)All Appetizers served with naan.
More about Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street
Item pic

 

Good Vibes American Sports Bar And Indian restaurant

2903 Odonnell Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Samosa Chaat$10.00
Veg samosa pieces with fresh tomato, onion, yogurt, and herb ( veg)
SAMOSA$7.00
Triangular pastry stuffed with potatoes, green peas, and herb ( Veg.)
More about Good Vibes American Sports Bar And Indian restaurant
Main pic

 

Harbor Tandoor Indian cuisine

803 S Caroline St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PUNJABI SAMOSA$7.00
More about Harbor Tandoor Indian cuisine
Mera Kitchen Collective image

 

Mera Kitchen Collective

1301 North Calvert Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Samosa (4)$9.00
Chicken Samosa$12.00
A half-dozen samosas stuffed with Iman's ground and spiced chicken. (Note this item is available only after 5pm).
Lentil Samosa$10.00
A half-dozen samosas stuffed with Iman's spiced lentil mix. (Note this item is available only after 5pm).
More about Mera Kitchen Collective
Item pic

TAPAS

The Verandah Kitchen

842 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.9 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Samosa Chaat (VEGAN)$10.00
Vegan samosa dunked in curried chickpeas, medley of chutneys and garnished with cilantro.
VEGAN Samosas$9.00
Hand rolled pastry filled with spiced potatoes and green peas, served with house made chutneys. 2 per order.
More about The Verandah Kitchen
Samosas (order of 6) image

SALADS • KEBABS • CHICKEN

Maiwand Kabob & Pizza

40 South St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (2554 reviews)
Samosas (order of 6)$6.49
More about Maiwand Kabob & Pizza

