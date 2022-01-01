Sashimi in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve sashimi
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Citron Restaurant & Bar
2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore
|4 Piece Sashimi
|$20.00
Ahi Tuna, Salmon, or Yellowtail Hamachi
Shoyou Sushi
1450 Light St, Baltimore
|Smoke Salmon Sashimi
|$20.00
Premium smoked salmon sashimi
|Tuna (MAGURO) Sashimi
|$16.00
Fresh blue-fin Tuna sashimi
|Yellowtail (HAMACHI) Sashimi
|$14.00
Fresh Yellowtail sashimi
RAMEN
Ramen Utsuke
414 Light Street, Baltimore
|Salmon Sashimi
|$5.50
|Tuna Sashimi
|$6.00
SUSHI
Avenue Sushi
3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Sashimi Appetizer
|$12.50
12 pieces of assorted Sashimi
|Flying Fish Roe w/Qual Egg Sashimi
|$8.00
4 pcs
|Smoked Salmon Sashimi
|$6.00
4 pcs
Minato Sushi Bar
1013 N. Charles St., Baltimore
|Tuna Sashimi
|$2.75
maguro
|Inari Sashimi
|$2.00
marinated tofu
|Salmon Sashimi
|$3.00
namazake
Hilo R House
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
|Salmon Sashimi (3 pieces)
|$5.50
|Sashimi Combo (9 pieces) 3Salmon,3Tuna,3Snapper
|$15.00
|Snapper Sashimi (3 pieces)
|$5.50
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore
|Sashimi Assortment
|$30.00
Chef's choice of 18 pieces Sashimi.
|Sashimi Sampler AP
|$12.00
Chef's Choice of 6 pieces of Sashimi.