Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve sashimi

Citron Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Citron Restaurant & Bar

2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2593 reviews)
Takeout
4 Piece Sashimi$20.00
Ahi Tuna, Salmon, or Yellowtail Hamachi
More about Citron Restaurant & Bar
Shoyou Sushi image

 

Shoyou Sushi

1450 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smoke Salmon Sashimi$20.00
Premium smoked salmon sashimi
Tuna (MAGURO) Sashimi$16.00
Fresh blue-fin Tuna sashimi
Yellowtail (HAMACHI) Sashimi$14.00
Fresh Yellowtail sashimi
More about Shoyou Sushi
Item pic

RAMEN

Ramen Utsuke

414 Light Street, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Sashimi$5.50
Tuna Sashimi$6.00
More about Ramen Utsuke
Avenue Sushi image

SUSHI

Avenue Sushi

3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi Appetizer$12.50
12 pieces of assorted Sashimi
Flying Fish Roe w/Qual Egg Sashimi$8.00
4 pcs
Smoked Salmon Sashimi$6.00
4 pcs
More about Avenue Sushi
Minato Sushi Bar image

 

Minato Sushi Bar

1013 N. Charles St., Baltimore

No reviews yet
Delivery
Tuna Sashimi$2.75
maguro
Inari Sashimi$2.00
marinated tofu
Salmon Sashimi$3.00
namazake
More about Minato Sushi Bar
Kippo Ramen image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kippo Ramen

606 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (693 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Sashimi$4.00
More about Kippo Ramen
Hilo R House image

 

Hilo R House

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Sashimi (3 pieces)$5.50
Sashimi Combo (9 pieces) 3Salmon,3Tuna,3Snapper$15.00
Snapper Sashimi (3 pieces)$5.50
More about Hilo R House
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (797 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi Assortment$30.00
Chef's choice of 18 pieces Sashimi.
Sashimi Sampler AP$12.00
Chef's Choice of 6 pieces of Sashimi.
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
Thai Landing Belvedere Square image

 

Thai Landing Belvedere Square

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon sashimi$8.00
More about Thai Landing Belvedere Square

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Greek Salad

Chopped Salad

Coleslaw

Octopus Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Muffins

Garden Salad

Eel

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston