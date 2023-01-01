Sausage rolls in Baltimore

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baltimore restaurants that serve sausage rolls

Frank's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza & Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Sausage Roll$6.95
Cheese, onions, green peppers, and side sauce
More about Frank's Pizza & Pasta
Consumer pic

 

Pho Bac - 700 South Potomac Street

700 South Potomac Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
R9. Vietnamese Sausage Rolls$9.50
Softened rice paper wrapped around special marinated sausage, vermicelli, lettuce and basil
More about Pho Bac - 700 South Potomac Street
Vinny's Cafe image

PIZZA

Vinny's Cafe

6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
Takeout
Sausage Roll$5.25
More about Vinny's Cafe
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Pantry

6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (449 reviews)
Takeout
Sausage Roll$6.00
More about The Corner Pantry
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki’s Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Half Hog (2 Fried Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Ham & Cheese on a toasted sub roll)$7.25
More about Vikki’s Fells Point Deli

