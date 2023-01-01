Sausage rolls in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve sausage rolls
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's Pizza & Pasta
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE
|Italian Sausage Roll
|$6.95
Cheese, onions, green peppers, and side sauce
Pho Bac - 700 South Potomac Street
700 South Potomac Street, Baltimore
|R9. Vietnamese Sausage Rolls
|$9.50
Softened rice paper wrapped around special marinated sausage, vermicelli, lettuce and basil
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Pantry
6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore
|Sausage Roll
|$6.00