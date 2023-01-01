Sauteed spinach in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve sauteed spinach
Charmed Kitchen
123 s chester st, Baltimore
|Sauteed Spinach
|$3.00
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Captain James seafood palace - 2127 Boston St
2127 Boston St, Baltimore
|SPINACH SAUTEE
|$4.00
Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Marinated Flank Steak with roasted potatoes and sauteed baby spinach
|$9.99