Shawarma in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve shawarma
Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street
324 w baltimore st, baltimore
|Chicken Shawarma
|$13.99
Served with French fries and soda
|Beef Shawarma
|$13.99
Served with French fries and soda
Cafe Services
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Shawarma Bowl
|$9.99
Couscous, Marinated Chicken, Cucumbers, Tomatoes , Roasted Garbanzos, Tzatziki, Green Leaf Lettuce, Pita Crisps, Lemon Wedge
Cafe Fili
816 Cathedral Street, Baltimore
|Lamb Shawarma Trio
|$18.00
|Chicken Shawarma Trio
|$16.00
|Lamb Shawarma Roll Up
|$13.00
with lettuce, tomato, pickled turnip, tahini sauce wrapped in soft pita, served with side fatoosh salad