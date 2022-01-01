Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve shawarma

Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street

324 w baltimore st, baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Shawarma$13.99
Served with French fries and soda
Beef Shawarma$13.99
Served with French fries and soda
More about Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street
Cafe Services

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shawarma Bowl$9.99
Couscous, Marinated Chicken, Cucumbers, Tomatoes , Roasted Garbanzos, Tzatziki, Green Leaf Lettuce, Pita Crisps, Lemon Wedge
More about Cafe Services
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Fili

816 Cathedral Street, Baltimore

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lamb Shawarma Trio$18.00
Chicken Shawarma Trio$16.00
Lamb Shawarma Roll Up$13.00
with lettuce, tomato, pickled turnip, tahini sauce wrapped in soft pita, served with side fatoosh salad
More about Cafe Fili
FRENCH FRIES

Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen

745 E. Fort Ave., Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (400 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma$12.97
Marinated and roasted chicken thighs served with pickled vegetables and our homemade green harissa
More about Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen

