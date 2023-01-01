Shepherds pies in Baltimore

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Alexander’s Tavern image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Alexander's Tavern in Fells Point

710 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shepherd's Pie$15.00
Our version features classic beef shepherd’s pie topped with tater tots and cheese
More about Alexander's Tavern in Fells Point
Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shepherd's Pie$8.99
Baked ground beef with assorted vegetables and topped with browned mashed potatoes
More about Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
Item pic

 

James Joyce

616 President St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHEPHERD'S PIE$26.00
slow cooked lamb shoulder, braised vegetables, potato crust
More about James Joyce
City Limits Sports Bar image

 

City Limits Sports Bar

1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHEPHERD'S PIE$15.00
Ground lamb with vegetables in a rich gravy, topped with cheesy mashed potatoes and baked.
More about City Limits Sports Bar

