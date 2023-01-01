Shepherds pies in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve shepherds pies
More about Alexander's Tavern in Fells Point
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Alexander's Tavern in Fells Point
710 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Shepherd's Pie
|$15.00
Our version features classic beef shepherd’s pie topped with tater tots and cheese
More about Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Shepherd's Pie
|$8.99
Baked ground beef with assorted vegetables and topped with browned mashed potatoes
More about James Joyce
James Joyce
616 President St, Baltimore
|SHEPHERD'S PIE
|$26.00
slow cooked lamb shoulder, braised vegetables, potato crust