Shrimp burritos in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve shrimp burritos

Banditos image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Banditos Federal Hill - 1118 S Charles St.

1118 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (892 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Burrito$16.00
BLACKENED SHRIMP + MEXI-RICE + GUACAMOLE + LETTUCE + PICO + BANG BANG SAUCE + DITOS RANCH
More about Banditos Federal Hill - 1118 S Charles St.
Item pic

 

El Pueblito Restaurant (Baltimore City) - 101 N Wolfe St

101 N Wolfe St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Burrito$15.99
12" flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, shredded cheese, rice, beans, tomato, lettuce, avocado, sour cream and tortilla chips on the side.
More about El Pueblito Restaurant (Baltimore City) - 101 N Wolfe St
Sal and Son's Seafood image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sal and Son's Seafood - Broadway Market

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (300 reviews)
Takeout
SHRIMP BURRITO$12.95
More about Sal and Son's Seafood - Broadway Market
Hilo R House image

 

Hilo R House

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura and Eel Burrito$15.95
More about Hilo R House
San Pablo Street Tacos image

TACOS • SANDWICHES

San Pablo Street Tacos

800 Saint Paul St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (465 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Burrito$13.00
Shrimp, rice, cucumbers, chipotle crema, cheese, pico de gallo, and lettuce wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Served with your choice of salsa on the side.
More about San Pablo Street Tacos
Thai Landing Belvedere Square image

 

Thai Landing Restaurant

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP TEMPURA & EEL BURRITO$15.95
Tempura shrimp, eel, omelette, masago, cucumber, takuwan, mixed greens, green onion. Sauce : Eel sauce and wasabi mayonnaise
More about Thai Landing Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Fried Shrimp Burrito$20.00
Tortilla stuffed w/ buffalo fried shrimp, cheddar and Monterey cheese, onions and tomatoes. served with a side of fried pickles.
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
Item pic

TACOS

Amano Taco

301 W 29th St Suite 1002, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito - Shrimp$11.99
seared shrimp cooked in morita salsa, choice of salsa, choice of beans, melted cheese, tomato rice, chipotle jalapeno crema on a flour tortilla
More about Amano Taco

