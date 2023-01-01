Shrimp burritos in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve shrimp burritos
More about Banditos Federal Hill - 1118 S Charles St.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Banditos Federal Hill - 1118 S Charles St.
1118 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Shrimp Burrito
|$16.00
|78010_Shrimp Burrito
|$16.00
BLACKENED SHRIMP + MEXI-RICE + GUACAMOLE + LETTUCE + PICO + BANG BANG SAUCE + DITOS RANCH
More about El Pueblito Restaurant (Baltimore City) - 101 N Wolfe St
El Pueblito Restaurant (Baltimore City) - 101 N Wolfe St
101 N Wolfe St, Baltimore
|Shrimp Burrito
|$15.99
12" flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, shredded cheese, rice, beans, tomato, lettuce, avocado, sour cream and tortilla chips on the side.
More about Sal and Son's Seafood - Broadway Market
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sal and Son's Seafood - Broadway Market
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|SHRIMP BURRITO
|$12.95
More about San Pablo Street Tacos
TACOS • SANDWICHES
San Pablo Street Tacos
800 Saint Paul St, Baltimore
|Shrimp Burrito
|$13.00
Shrimp, rice, cucumbers, chipotle crema, cheese, pico de gallo, and lettuce wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Served with your choice of salsa on the side.
|Shrimp Burrito
|$13.00
Shrimp, rice, cucumbers, chipotle crema, cheese, pico de gallo, and lettuce wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Served with your choice of salsa on the side.
More about Thai Landing Restaurant
Thai Landing Restaurant
529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore
|SHRIMP TEMPURA & EEL BURRITO
|$15.95
Tempura shrimp, eel, omelette, masago, cucumber, takuwan, mixed greens, green onion. Sauce : Eel sauce and wasabi mayonnaise
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore
|Buffalo Fried Shrimp Burrito
|$20.00
Tortilla stuffed w/ buffalo fried shrimp, cheddar and Monterey cheese, onions and tomatoes. served with a side of fried pickles.