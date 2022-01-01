Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp fried rice in
Baltimore
/
Baltimore
/
Shrimp Fried Rice
Baltimore restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice
Azumi
725 Aliceanna Street, Baltimore
No reviews yet
SHRIMP FRIED RICE
$26.00
More about Azumi
Colala Grind
801 W BALTIMORE ST #103, Baltimore
No reviews yet
Shrimp Fried Rice 虾仁炒饭
$15.99
Vegetables, eggs, shrimp, onion, garlic and other seasonings
More about Colala Grind
Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore
Ceviche
Cookies
Chicken Cheesesteaks
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Pitas
Soft Shell Crabs
Salmon
Rice Bowls
Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore
Fells Point
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Hampden
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Federal Hill
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Remington
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Midtown Belvedere
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
More near Baltimore to explore
Towson
Avg 4.1
(24 restaurants)
Lutherville Timonium
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Dundalk
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Parkville
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Nottingham
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Essex
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Catonsville
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Pikesville
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(740 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(72 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1876 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(804 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(577 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(620 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(280 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(246 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston