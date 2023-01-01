Shrimp quesadillas in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas
More about Sugar mama's llc - 4114 Frederick Avenue
Sugar mama's llc - 4114 Frederick Avenue
4114 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore
|Chicken & Shrimp Quesadilla
|$21.00
peppers onions 3blend cheese
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$17.00
peppers onions 3blend cheese
|Salmon & Shrimp Quesadilla
|$24.00
peppers onions 3blend cheese
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore
|Quesadilla Shrimp & Crab (P)
|$19.00
steamed shrimp / crab meat / roasted tomato crema / old bay / monterey-jack cheddar
More about Amber - Locust Point
Amber - Locust Point
900 E Fort Ave Suite 109, Baltimore
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$14.00
More about Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings - 2334 North Charles Street
Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings - 2334 North Charles Street
2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$13.99
More about Sal and Son's Seafood - Broadway Market
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sal and Son's Seafood - Broadway Market
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|SHRIMP QUESADILLA
|$11.99
More about City Limits Sports Bar
City Limits Sports Bar
1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|BLACKENED SHRIMP QUESADILLA
|$14.00
More about San Pablo Street Tacos
TACOS • SANDWICHES
San Pablo Street Tacos
800 Saint Paul St, Baltimore
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$14.00
Shrimp and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of crema and your choice of salsa.
More about Barcocina - Barcocina Fells Point 1629 Thames St
TAPAS
Barcocina - Barcocina Fells Point 1629 Thames St
1629 Thames St, Baltimore
|Ancho Shrimp Quesadilla
|$14.00
Oaxaca Queso, Sweet Corn, Corn Creme, Salsa Verde
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore
|Shrimp & Chorizo Quesadilla
|$24.00
Smoked gouda and diced tomatoes
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$22.00
Two flour tortillas stacked & stuffed w/ monterey jack, cheddar, salsa