Shrimp quesadillas in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas

Item pic

 

Sugar mama's llc - 4114 Frederick Avenue

4114 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Shrimp Quesadilla$21.00
peppers onions 3blend cheese
Shrimp Quesadilla$17.00
peppers onions 3blend cheese
Salmon & Shrimp Quesadilla$24.00
peppers onions 3blend cheese
More about Sugar mama's llc - 4114 Frederick Avenue
Lee's Pint and Shell image

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla Shrimp & Crab (P)$19.00
steamed shrimp / crab meat / roasted tomato crema / old bay / monterey-jack cheddar
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Amber image

 

Amber - Locust Point

900 E Fort Ave Suite 109, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Quesadilla$14.00
More about Amber - Locust Point
Banner pic

 

Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings - 2334 North Charles Street

2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Quesadilla$13.99
More about Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings - 2334 North Charles Street
Sal and Son's Seafood image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sal and Son's Seafood - Broadway Market

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (300 reviews)
Takeout
SHRIMP QUESADILLA$11.99
More about Sal and Son's Seafood - Broadway Market
City Limits Sports Bar image

 

City Limits Sports Bar

1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLACKENED SHRIMP QUESADILLA$14.00
More about City Limits Sports Bar
San Pablo Street Tacos image

TACOS • SANDWICHES

San Pablo Street Tacos

800 Saint Paul St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (465 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Quesadilla$14.00
Shrimp and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of crema and your choice of salsa.
More about San Pablo Street Tacos
Barcocina image

TAPAS

Barcocina - Barcocina Fells Point 1629 Thames St

1629 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ancho Shrimp Quesadilla$14.00
Oaxaca Queso, Sweet Corn, Corn Creme, Salsa Verde
More about Barcocina - Barcocina Fells Point 1629 Thames St
Consumer pic

 

Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Chorizo Quesadilla$24.00
Smoked gouda and diced tomatoes
Shrimp Quesadilla$22.00
Two flour tortillas stacked & stuffed w/ monterey jack, cheddar, salsa
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
Item pic

TACOS

Amano Taco

301 W 29th St Suite 1002, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla - Shrimp$9.99
Flour tortilla, seared shrimp, Chihuahua cheese, chipotle jalapeno crema
More about Amano Taco

