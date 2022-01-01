Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chuck's Trading Post

1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Shrimp Garden Salad$16.00
Blackened Shrimp, mixed greens, corn, tomato, avocado, Black Bean Salsa, shredded cheese, Chipotle Ranch Dressing
More about Chuck's Trading Post
Michael's Pizza and Subs image

 

Michael's Pizza and Subs

1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Salad Sandwich$8.29
More about Michael's Pizza and Subs
Consumer pic

 

Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street

324 w baltimore st, baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tandoori Shrimp Salad$14.99
Served over mixed greens, marinated grilled tomatoes and onions.
More about Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street
Southside Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Southside Diner

893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (2135 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Salad Platter$15.50
Served on a bed of lettuce with tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg and cole slaw
Shrimp Salad$13.25
More about Southside Diner
Banner pic

 

Harbor East Deli

1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP SALAD SANDWICH$12.00
More about Harbor East Deli
Shrimp Salad Sandwich image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Riptide · Fells Point

1718 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Salad Sandwich$16.00
More about Riptide · Fells Point
Lee's Pint and Shell image

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Salad (P)$16.00
lettuce / tomato / potato roll
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Nick's Fish House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Nick's Fish House

2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3081 reviews)
Takeout
Nick's famous Shrimp Salad$16.00
gulf shrimp tossed in chesapeake style dressing, lettuce, tomato,with coleslaw on potato kaiser
More about Nick's Fish House
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Salad Sandwich$12.95
Choose bread or wrap and toppings
Shrimp Salad Platter$12.95
Choose side
Scoop of Shrimp Salad$9.95
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Hull Street Blues Cafe image

 

Hull Street Blues Cafe

1222 Hull St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Salad$15.00
traditional maryland style with lettuce and tomato on brioche
More about Hull Street Blues Cafe
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad$8.99
More about Cafe Services
Consumer pic

 

Mama's On The Half Shell

2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Salad Sandwich$20.00
Kaiser bun, Old Bay, celery, & onion
More about Mama's On The Half Shell
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp avocado salad$15.99
Shrimp Salad Sandwich$13.99
Shrimp Salad Sub$13.99
More about Never On Sunday
Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Koco’s Pub

4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (837 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Salad$17.99
Homemade & delicious with large whole shrimp & a little bit of celery and old bay. Served on a brioche roll with a bag of potato chips and a pickle.
Baja Salad with Blackened Shrimp$17.99
Mixed greens topped with blackened shrimp, roasted corn, tomatoes, avocado, red onion, cucumbers, queso fresco, green onion and cilantro lime dressing
More about Koco’s Pub
The Brass Tap image

PRETZELS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

1205 W. Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2346 reviews)
Takeout
Tap Salad w Shrimp$11.00
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (430 - 990 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Shrimp
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (760 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Blacksauce Kitchen image

 

Blacksauce Kitchen

401 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
spring greens salad w. smoked shrimp & miso ramp vinaigrette$13.00
More about Blacksauce Kitchen
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Salad Sub$13.99
Shrimp Salad Sandwich$9.99
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
Banner pic

 

Shotti's Point

701 East Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Salad Wrap$16.00
homemade jumbo shrimp salad, lettuce, tomato
More about Shotti's Point
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jumbo Shrimp Salad Sandwich$15.00
1/2 Pound Shrimp Salad$10.00
1 Pound Shrimp Salad$20.00
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood

Map

Map

