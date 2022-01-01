Shrimp salad in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve shrimp salad
More about Chuck's Trading Post
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chuck's Trading Post
1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore
|Southwest Shrimp Garden Salad
|$16.00
Blackened Shrimp, mixed greens, corn, tomato, avocado, Black Bean Salsa, shredded cheese, Chipotle Ranch Dressing
More about Michael's Pizza and Subs
Michael's Pizza and Subs
1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore
|Shrimp Salad Sandwich
|$8.29
More about Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street
Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street
324 w baltimore st, baltimore
|Tandoori Shrimp Salad
|$14.99
Served over mixed greens, marinated grilled tomatoes and onions.
More about Southside Diner
FRENCH FRIES
Southside Diner
893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Shrimp Salad Platter
|$15.50
Served on a bed of lettuce with tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg and cole slaw
|Shrimp Salad
|$13.25
More about Riptide · Fells Point
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Riptide · Fells Point
1718 Thames St, Baltimore
|Shrimp Salad Sandwich
|$16.00
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore
|Shrimp Salad (P)
|$16.00
lettuce / tomato / potato roll
More about Nick's Fish House
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI
Nick's Fish House
2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore
|Nick's famous Shrimp Salad
|$16.00
gulf shrimp tossed in chesapeake style dressing, lettuce, tomato,with coleslaw on potato kaiser
More about David and Dad's Cafe
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Shrimp Salad Sandwich
|$12.95
Choose bread or wrap and toppings
|Shrimp Salad Platter
|$12.95
Choose side
|Scoop of Shrimp Salad
|$9.95
More about Hull Street Blues Cafe
Hull Street Blues Cafe
1222 Hull St, Baltimore
|Shrimp Salad
|$15.00
traditional maryland style with lettuce and tomato on brioche
More about Mama's On The Half Shell
Mama's On The Half Shell
2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Shrimp Salad Sandwich
|$20.00
Kaiser bun, Old Bay, celery, & onion
More about Never On Sunday
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Shrimp avocado salad
|$15.99
|Shrimp Salad Sandwich
|$13.99
|Shrimp Salad Sub
|$13.99
More about Koco’s Pub
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI
Koco’s Pub
4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore
|Shrimp Salad
|$17.99
Homemade & delicious with large whole shrimp & a little bit of celery and old bay. Served on a brioche roll with a bag of potato chips and a pickle.
|Baja Salad with Blackened Shrimp
|$17.99
Mixed greens topped with blackened shrimp, roasted corn, tomatoes, avocado, red onion, cucumbers, queso fresco, green onion and cilantro lime dressing
More about The Brass Tap
PRETZELS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
1205 W. Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore
|Tap Salad w Shrimp
|$11.00
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (430 - 990 CAL.)
|Caesar Salad w/ Shrimp
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (760 CAL.)
More about Blacksauce Kitchen
Blacksauce Kitchen
401 W 29th St, Baltimore
|spring greens salad w. smoked shrimp & miso ramp vinaigrette
|$13.00
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Shrimp Salad Sub
|$13.99
|Shrimp Salad Sandwich
|$9.99
More about Shotti's Point
Shotti's Point
701 East Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Shrimp Salad Wrap
|$16.00
homemade jumbo shrimp salad, lettuce, tomato