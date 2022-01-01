Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad sandwiches in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve shrimp salad sandwiches

Michael's Pizza and Subs image

 

Michael's Pizza and Subs

1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Salad Sandwich$8.29
More about Michael's Pizza and Subs
Banner pic

 

Harbor East Deli

1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP SALAD SANDWICH$12.00
More about Harbor East Deli
Shrimp Salad Sandwich image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Riptide · Fells Point

1718 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Salad Sandwich$16.00
More about Riptide · Fells Point
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Salad Sandwich$12.95
Choose bread or wrap and toppings
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Mama's On The Half Shell

2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Salad Sandwich$20.00
Kaiser bun, Old Bay, celery, & onion
More about Mama's On The Half Shell
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Salad Sandwich$13.99
More about Never On Sunday
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Salad Sandwich$9.99
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jumbo Shrimp Salad Sandwich$15.00
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood

