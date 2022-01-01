Shrimp salad sandwiches in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve shrimp salad sandwiches
Michael's Pizza and Subs
1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore
|Shrimp Salad Sandwich
|$8.29
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Riptide · Fells Point
1718 Thames St, Baltimore
|Shrimp Salad Sandwich
|$16.00
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Shrimp Salad Sandwich
|$12.95
Choose bread or wrap and toppings
Mama's On The Half Shell
2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Shrimp Salad Sandwich
|$20.00
Kaiser bun, Old Bay, celery, & onion
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Shrimp Salad Sandwich
|$13.99
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Shrimp Salad Sandwich
|$9.99