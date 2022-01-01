Shrimp tacos in Baltimore

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Coconut Shrimp Tacos$15.99
Corn tortillas, crispy coconut "shrimp", smoked tomato and poblano sauce, pineapple salsa
More about Golden West Cafe
Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos Buffalo Shrimp (P)$15.00
cornmeal fried shrimp / buffalo sauce / blue cheese dressing / shredded lettuce / onions / tomato
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
BURRITOS • TACOS

R&R Taqueria

2 E Lombard St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (736 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SHRIMP TACOS COMBO$13.99
3 Shrimp tacos with corn tortilla, topped with onions, cilantro.
included rice, beans, lime and Pico de Gallo.
More about R&R Taqueria
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Love Grill - Cross St

1065 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (834 reviews)
Takeout
1 Shrimp Taco$5.00
Served on corn or flour tortilla with your choice of toppings.
3 Shrimp Alambre Tacos$18.00
Diced bell peppers & onions with melted cheese served on a corn or flour tortilla topped with chipotle sauce.
3 Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Served on corn or flour tortilla with your choice of toppings.
More about Taco Love Grill - Cross St
El Bufalo

2921 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Shrimp Tacos$13.00
More about El Bufalo
SUSHI

Avenue Sushi

3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
3 SHRIMP Fusion tacos w/fresh scallions and red radish with Avenue Sushi's house green (mildly spicy) or red (more heat!) sauce and lime. Served on a fire pan warmed fresh corn tortilla.$9.95
More about Avenue Sushi
Papi's Fells Point

1703 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CAMARONES SHRIMP TACOS$9.00
More about Papi's Fells Point
Papi's Hampden

3820 Falls Rd, Hampden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CAMARONES SHRIMP TACOS$9.00
ROJA SALSA SAUTEED SHRIMP
More about Papi's Hampden
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Food Market

1017 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Unit Shrimp$15.00
corn & onion salsa, pico de gallo, cheddar, whipped avocado, lime, black hot, side salad
More about The Food Market
Obrycki's Restaurant & Bar,

Fuel Farm Road, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$13.00
Three blackened shrimp tacos with shredded cabbage, house aioli and served with salsa and lime
More about Obrycki's Restaurant & Bar,
City Limits Sports Bar

1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP TACOS$13.00
More about City Limits Sports Bar
Bmore Taqueria

1733 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SHRIMP TACOS$11.00
Two tacos on homemade tortilla, achiote marinated shrimp, pico de Gallo and radishes.
More about Bmore Taqueria
TACOS • SANDWICHES

San Pablo Street Tacos

800 Saint Paul St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (465 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Taco$4.00
Perfectly cooked shrimp served on a corn tortilla with house made cabbage slaw and topped with our mango habenero salsa
Shrimp Taco$4.00
Perfectly cooked shrimp served on a corn tortilla with house made cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, and topped with our mango habenero salsa
More about San Pablo Street Tacos
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Light Slaw l Spice Rubbed Shrimp l Mango Salsa l Wasabi Cream l Served w/ Nachos
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Bing Bing Shrimp l Mexican Slaw
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood
Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$20.00
Lightly Battered Shrimp, Thai Chili Sauce, fresh pineapple salsa & smoked gouda
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
TAPAS

The Verandah Kitchen

842 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.9 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos (2)$14.00
Shrimp marinated in garlic and cilantro, Taco style
More about The Verandah Kitchen
TACOS

Amano Taco

301 W 29th St Suite 1002, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco - Shrimp$4.25
Seared Shrimp, Chihuahua Cheese, Pickled Red Cabbage, Roasted Corn and Lime Cilantro Aioli
More about Amano Taco
The Chasseur

3328 Foster Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Fried shrimp, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese, corn tortilla
More about The Chasseur
Pokeono -Baltimore

849 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bangin' Shrimp Taco$4.00
Steamed 31/40 shrimp poke, spicy aioli, pickled cabbage, eel sauce drizzle
More about Pokeono -Baltimore

