Shrimp tacos in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Golden West Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Vegan Coconut Shrimp Tacos
|$15.99
Corn tortillas, crispy coconut "shrimp", smoked tomato and poblano sauce, pineapple salsa
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore
|Tacos Buffalo Shrimp (P)
|$15.00
cornmeal fried shrimp / buffalo sauce / blue cheese dressing / shredded lettuce / onions / tomato
More about R&R Taqueria
BURRITOS • TACOS
R&R Taqueria
2 E Lombard St, Baltimore
|SHRIMP TACOS COMBO
|$13.99
3 Shrimp tacos with corn tortilla, topped with onions, cilantro.
included rice, beans, lime and Pico de Gallo.
More about Taco Love Grill - Cross St
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Love Grill - Cross St
1065 S Charles St, Baltimore
|1 Shrimp Taco
|$5.00
Served on corn or flour tortilla with your choice of toppings.
|3 Shrimp Alambre Tacos
|$18.00
Diced bell peppers & onions with melted cheese served on a corn or flour tortilla topped with chipotle sauce.
|3 Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
Served on corn or flour tortilla with your choice of toppings.
More about Avenue Sushi
SUSHI
Avenue Sushi
3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|3 SHRIMP Fusion tacos w/fresh scallions and red radish with Avenue Sushi's house green (mildly spicy) or red (more heat!) sauce and lime. Served on a fire pan warmed fresh corn tortilla.
|$9.95
More about Papi's Fells Point
Papi's Fells Point
1703 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|CAMARONES SHRIMP TACOS
|$9.00
More about Papi's Hampden
Papi's Hampden
3820 Falls Rd, Hampden
|CAMARONES SHRIMP TACOS
|$9.00
ROJA SALSA SAUTEED SHRIMP
More about The Food Market
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Food Market
1017 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Taco Unit Shrimp
|$15.00
corn & onion salsa, pico de gallo, cheddar, whipped avocado, lime, black hot, side salad
More about Obrycki's Restaurant & Bar,
Obrycki's Restaurant & Bar,
Fuel Farm Road, Baltimore
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$13.00
Three blackened shrimp tacos with shredded cabbage, house aioli and served with salsa and lime
More about Bmore Taqueria
Bmore Taqueria
1733 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$11.00
Two tacos on homemade tortilla, achiote marinated shrimp, pico de Gallo and radishes.
More about San Pablo Street Tacos
TACOS • SANDWICHES
San Pablo Street Tacos
800 Saint Paul St, Baltimore
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.00
Perfectly cooked shrimp served on a corn tortilla with house made cabbage slaw and topped with our mango habenero salsa
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.00
Perfectly cooked shrimp served on a corn tortilla with house made cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, and topped with our mango habenero salsa
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jimmy's Famous Seafood
6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
Light Slaw l Spice Rubbed Shrimp l Mango Salsa l Wasabi Cream l Served w/ Nachos
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
Bing Bing Shrimp l Mexican Slaw
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore
|Shrimp Tacos
|$20.00
Lightly Battered Shrimp, Thai Chili Sauce, fresh pineapple salsa & smoked gouda
More about The Verandah Kitchen
TAPAS
The Verandah Kitchen
842 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Shrimp Tacos (2)
|$14.00
Shrimp marinated in garlic and cilantro, Taco style
More about Amano Taco
TACOS
Amano Taco
301 W 29th St Suite 1002, Baltimore
|Taco - Shrimp
|$4.25
Seared Shrimp, Chihuahua Cheese, Pickled Red Cabbage, Roasted Corn and Lime Cilantro Aioli
More about The Chasseur
The Chasseur
3328 Foster Ave, Baltimore
|Buffalo Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
Fried shrimp, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese, corn tortilla