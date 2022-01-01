Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Shoyou Sushi image

 

Shoyou Sushi

1450 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Crunch Roll$13.00
Lightly battered shrimp, avocado, crab mix. Topped with eel sauce and tempura flakes
More about Shoyou Sushi
Avenue Sushi image

SUSHI

Avenue Sushi

3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll (spicy)$11.95
Shrimp tempura, crab, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo & eel sauce
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura (Entree)$13.95
Combination of deep fried shrimp (4 pcs) and battered vegetables (8 pcs) served w/dipping sauce
Shrimp Tempura (appetizer)$7.50
Deep fried battered shrimp
More about Avenue Sushi
Minato Sushi Bar image

 

Minato Sushi Bar

1013 N. Charles St., Baltimore

No reviews yet
Delivery
Shrimp Tempura$9.95
lightly battered shrimp & vegetables; deep fried
More about Minato Sushi Bar
Hilo R House image

 

Hilo R House

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Roll$12.95
Shrimp Tempura$1.00
Shrimp Tempura and Eel Burrito$15.95
More about Hilo R House
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (797 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.00
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
Thai Landing Belvedere Square image

 

Thai Landing Belvedere Square

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP TEMPURA & EEL BURRITO$15.95
Shrimp tempura Roll$8.50
Shrimp tempura
6 Pc / $8.5
Shrimp tempura
SHRIMP TEMPURA & EEL BOWL$15.95
More about Thai Landing Belvedere Square

