Shrimp tempura in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
Shoyou Sushi
1450 Light St, Baltimore
|Shrimp Tempura Crunch Roll
|$13.00
Lightly battered shrimp, avocado, crab mix. Topped with eel sauce and tempura flakes
SUSHI
Avenue Sushi
3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Shrimp Tempura Roll (spicy)
|$11.95
Shrimp tempura, crab, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo & eel sauce
|Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura (Entree)
|$13.95
Combination of deep fried shrimp (4 pcs) and battered vegetables (8 pcs) served w/dipping sauce
|Shrimp Tempura (appetizer)
|$7.50
Deep fried battered shrimp
Minato Sushi Bar
1013 N. Charles St., Baltimore
|Shrimp Tempura
|$9.95
lightly battered shrimp & vegetables; deep fried
Hilo R House
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$12.95
|Shrimp Tempura
|$1.00
|Shrimp Tempura and Eel Burrito
|$15.95
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$7.00