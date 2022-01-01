Shrimp tempura rolls in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls
Shoyou Sushi
1450 Light St, Baltimore
|Shrimp Tempura Crunch Roll
|$13.00
Lightly battered shrimp, avocado, crab mix. Topped with eel sauce and tempura flakes
SUSHI
Avenue Sushi
3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Shrimp Tempura Roll (spicy)
|$11.95
Shrimp tempura, crab, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo & eel sauce
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$7.00