Shrimp tempura rolls in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls

Shoyou Sushi image

 

Shoyou Sushi

1450 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Crunch Roll$13.00
Lightly battered shrimp, avocado, crab mix. Topped with eel sauce and tempura flakes
More about Shoyou Sushi
Avenue Sushi image

SUSHI

Avenue Sushi

3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll (spicy)$11.95
Shrimp tempura, crab, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo & eel sauce
More about Avenue Sushi
Hilo R House image

 

Hilo R House

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Roll$12.95
More about Hilo R House
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (797 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.00
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
Thai Landing Belvedere Square image

 

Thai Landing Belvedere Square

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp tempura Roll$8.50
Shrimp tempura
6 Pc / $8.5
Shrimp tempura
More about Thai Landing Belvedere Square

