Shrimp toast in
Baltimore
/
Baltimore
/
Shrimp Toast
Baltimore restaurants that serve shrimp toast
Pho Bac - 700 South Potomac Street
700 South Potomac Street, Baltimore
No reviews yet
5A. Shrimp Toast
$9.00
More about Pho Bac - 700 South Potomac Street
Heritage Smokehouse
5800 York Rd, Baltimore
No reviews yet
Smoked Shrimp on Toast
$16.00
Tasso ham, tomato, pickled peppers
More about Heritage Smokehouse
