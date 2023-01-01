Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp toast in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve shrimp toast

Item pic

 

Pho Bac - 700 South Potomac Street

700 South Potomac Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
5A. Shrimp Toast$9.00
More about Pho Bac - 700 South Potomac Street
Heritage Smokehouse image

 

Heritage Smokehouse

5800 York Rd, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Shrimp on Toast$16.00
Tasso ham, tomato, pickled peppers
More about Heritage Smokehouse

