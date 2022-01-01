Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve sliders

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Wiley Gunters

823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tenderloin Sliders$16.00
3 Filets of Beef Tenderloin with Balsamic Onions, Crispy Bacon and Avocado. Served with Fresh Cut Old Bay Fries.
Original Sliders$12.00
3 Homemade Sliders with Melted American Cheese and Dill Pickles. Served with Fresh Cut Old Bay Fries
More about Wiley Gunters
Abbey Burger Bistro image

 

Abbey Burger Bistro

1041 Marshall St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Game Meat Slider Trio$15.00
Kid's Slider & Fries$8.50
More about Abbey Burger Bistro
Consumer pic

 

PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill

2 E Wells St #116, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Trio Sliders$45.00
Salmon Burger, Crab Cake Burger, Waygu Burger
More about PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Mt. Washington

1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Game Meat Slider Trio$15.00
Seasonal selection
Kid's Slider & Fries$8.50
*Party Pack 8. Slider\\wings$25.00
More about Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
Consumer pic

 

Waterfront Hotel

1710 Thames Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SLOPPY SLIDERS$12.00
FRIED CHICKEN SLIDERS$12.00
More about Waterfront Hotel
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point

811 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Slider & Fries$8.50
More about Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
City Limits Sports Bar image

 

City Limits Sports Bar

1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
MEATBALL SLIDERS$12.00
More about City Limits Sports Bar
Banner pic

 

Shotti's Point

701 East Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Mahi Sliders$17.00
Arugula, pickled jalapeño, caramelized onions, provolone, Peruvian green sauce
More about Shotti's Point
Barley's Backyard Fell's Point image

 

Barley's Backyard Fell's Point

722 S Broadway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Cheeseburger Sliders$8.00
with French Fries
More about Barley's Backyard Fell's Point
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Cheeseburger Sliders$10.00
HOT CHEETO soft Crab Sliders$15.00
Crabby Chicken Sliders$13.00
Hand Breaded Chicken | Crab Dip
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood
Guilford Hall Brewery image

 

Guilford Hall Brewery

1611 Guilford Ave, Baltimore

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LAMB KOFTA SLIDERS$16.00
Seasoned Lamb, Pickled Onions, Herb Aioli, Naan
More about Guilford Hall Brewery

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
