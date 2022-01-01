Sliders in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve sliders
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Wiley Gunters
823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore
|Tenderloin Sliders
|$16.00
3 Filets of Beef Tenderloin with Balsamic Onions, Crispy Bacon and Avocado. Served with Fresh Cut Old Bay Fries.
|Original Sliders
|$12.00
3 Homemade Sliders with Melted American Cheese and Dill Pickles. Served with Fresh Cut Old Bay Fries
Abbey Burger Bistro
1041 Marshall St, Baltimore
|Game Meat Slider Trio
|$15.00
|Kid's Slider & Fries
|$8.50
PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill
2 E Wells St #116, Baltimore
|The Trio Sliders
|$45.00
Salmon Burger, Crab Cake Burger, Waygu Burger
HAMBURGERS
Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore
|Game Meat Slider Trio
|$15.00
Seasonal selection
|Kid's Slider & Fries
|$8.50
|*Party Pack 8. Slider\\wings
|$25.00
Waterfront Hotel
1710 Thames Street, Baltimore
|SLOPPY SLIDERS
|$12.00
|FRIED CHICKEN SLIDERS
|$12.00
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
811 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Kid's Slider & Fries
|$8.50
City Limits Sports Bar
1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|MEATBALL SLIDERS
|$12.00
Shotti's Point
701 East Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Blackened Mahi Sliders
|$17.00
Arugula, pickled jalapeño, caramelized onions, provolone, Peruvian green sauce
Barley's Backyard Fell's Point
722 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Kids Cheeseburger Sliders
|$8.00
with French Fries
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jimmy's Famous Seafood
6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|Kids Cheeseburger Sliders
|$10.00
|HOT CHEETO soft Crab Sliders
|$15.00
|Crabby Chicken Sliders
|$13.00
Hand Breaded Chicken | Crab Dip
Guilford Hall Brewery
1611 Guilford Ave, Baltimore
|LAMB KOFTA SLIDERS
|$16.00
Seasoned Lamb, Pickled Onions, Herb Aioli, Naan