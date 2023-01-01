Snapper in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve snapper
Judy's Island Grill - Canton - 2300 Boston Street
2300 Boston Street, Baltimore
|Whole Red Snapper- 1-2 lbs
|$29.99
Brown stew- Deep fried snapper spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew.
Escovitch- deep fried snapper smothered in pickling sauce made from vinegar, pimento, onions, pepper and carrots.
HK A Seafood Joint - Cross Street Market Stall #117
1065 South Charles Street, Baltimore
|Wnole Red Snapper
|$18.00
Sal and Son's Seafood - Broadway Market
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|GRILLED RED SNAPPER w/Rice
|$19.95
Judy's Island Grill - Park Heights
5216 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore
|Whole Red Snapper- 3lbs
|$39.99
|Whole Red Snapper- 1-2 lbs
|$29.99
