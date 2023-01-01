Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Snapper in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve snapper

Main pic

 

Judy's Island Grill - Canton - 2300 Boston Street

2300 Boston Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Whole Red Snapper- 1-2 lbs$29.99
Brown stew- Deep fried snapper spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew.
Escovitch- deep fried snapper smothered in pickling sauce made from vinegar, pimento, onions, pepper and carrots.
More about Judy's Island Grill - Canton - 2300 Boston Street
Banner pic

 

HK A Seafood Joint - Cross Street Market Stall #117

1065 South Charles Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wnole Red Snapper$18.00
More about HK A Seafood Joint - Cross Street Market Stall #117
Sal and Son's Seafood image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sal and Son's Seafood - Broadway Market

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (300 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED RED SNAPPER w/Rice$19.95
More about Sal and Son's Seafood - Broadway Market
Item pic

 

Judy's Island Grill - Park Heights

5216 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Whole Red Snapper- 3lbs$39.99
Brown stew- Deep fried snapper spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew.
Escovitch- deep fried snapper smothered in pickling sauce made from vinegar, pimento, onions, pepper and carrots.
Whole Red Snapper- 1-2 lbs$29.99
Brown stew- Deep fried snapper spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew.
Escovitch- deep fried snapper smothered in pickling sauce made from vinegar, pimento, onions, pepper and carrots.
More about Judy's Island Grill - Park Heights
Hilo R House image

 

Hilo R House

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Snapper Sashimi (3 pieces)$6.50
Snapper Nigiri2pcs.$5.50
More about Hilo R House

