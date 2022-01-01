Spaghetti in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve spaghetti
Michael's Pizza and Subs
1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore
|Spaghetti w/ Chicken Parmesan
|$9.99
Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar
17 N Eutaw Street, Baltimore
|Spaghetti Bolognese
|$21.00
beef, veal, and pork bologense, parmesan cheese
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's Pizza and Pasta
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE
|Slice Spaghetti
|$5.99
|Spaghetti Special
|$12.98
Italian spaghetti with 3 meatballs or 2 Italian sausage
|Spaghetti with Meatballs
|$7.75
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Blitz
2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$13.99
|Spaghetti W/Meat Sauce
|$14.49
|Spaghetti
|$11.99
Amicci's of Little Italy
231 S High St, Baltimore
|Side of Spaghetti Marinara
|$6.00
Side portion spaghetti marinara
|Spaghetti
|$14.00
thin strand pasta
Pasta Mista
3600 Boston St, Baltimore
|Spaghetti Signora
|$12.99
Spaghetti with your choice of tomato sauce, meatballs, sausage or meat sauce
|Eggplant parmigiana dinner with spaghetti
|$13.99
|slice of spaghetti with side sauce
|$5.99
PIZZA
Vinny's Cafe
6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|Spaghetti with Sausage & Peppers
|$19.00
|Kids Spaghetti with Meatballs
|Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
|$17.50
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Food Market
1017 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Spaghetti & Crab Meatballs
|$32.00
sherry fra diavolo, basil, all covered in cheese
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Spaghetti Meat Sauce
|$13.99
|Spaghetti Meatballs Pasta
|$13.99
The Mt. Washington Tavern
5700 Newbury Street, Baltimore
|Spaghetti Pasta
|$7.40
pasta with choice of butter or marinara sauce
STEAKS
La Barrita RestoBar
32 N Chester St, Baltimore
|SPAGHETTI PESTO
|$22.00
|SPAGHETTI POMODORO
|$20.00