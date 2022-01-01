Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve spaghetti

Michael's Pizza and Subs image

 

Michael's Pizza and Subs

1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti w/ Chicken Parmesan$9.99
More about Michael's Pizza and Subs
Item pic

 

Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar

17 N Eutaw Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti Bolognese$21.00
beef, veal, and pork bologense, parmesan cheese
More about Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar
Frank's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza and Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Slice Spaghetti$5.99
Spaghetti Special$12.98
Italian spaghetti with 3 meatballs or 2 Italian sausage
Spaghetti with Meatballs$7.75
More about Frank's Pizza and Pasta
Pizza Blitz image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Blitz

2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs$13.99
Spaghetti W/Meat Sauce$14.49
Spaghetti$11.99
More about Pizza Blitz
Item pic

 

Amicci's of Little Italy

231 S High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (4074 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side of Spaghetti Marinara$6.00
Side portion spaghetti marinara
Spaghetti$14.00
thin strand pasta
More about Amicci's of Little Italy
Item pic

 

Pasta Mista

3600 Boston St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti Signora$12.99
Spaghetti with your choice of tomato sauce, meatballs, sausage or meat sauce
Eggplant parmigiana dinner with spaghetti$13.99
slice of spaghetti with side sauce$5.99
More about Pasta Mista
Vinny's Cafe image

PIZZA

Vinny's Cafe

6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti with Sausage & Peppers$19.00
Kids Spaghetti with Meatballs
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce$17.50
More about Vinny's Cafe
The Food Market image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Food Market

1017 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti & Crab Meatballs$32.00
sherry fra diavolo, basil, all covered in cheese
More about The Food Market
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Meat Sauce$13.99
Spaghetti Meatballs Pasta$13.99
More about Never On Sunday
The Mt. Washington Tavern image

 

The Mt. Washington Tavern

5700 Newbury Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti Pasta$7.40
pasta with choice of butter or marinara sauce
More about The Mt. Washington Tavern
La Barrita RestoBar image

STEAKS

La Barrita RestoBar

32 N Chester St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (418 reviews)
Takeout
SPAGHETTI PESTO$22.00
SPAGHETTI POMODORO$20.00
More about La Barrita RestoBar
Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon image

 

Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon

1200 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti and Meatballs$18.00
Long Pasta, Housemade Meatballs, Tomato Basil
More about Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon

