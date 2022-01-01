Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spicy noodles in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve spicy noodles

Item pic

 

Colala Grind

801 W BALTIMORE ST #103, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Braised Beef Soup Noodles 红烧牛肉面(Spicy)$13.99
Wheat, beef, pepper and other seasonings
Chongqing Noodles(Beef) 重庆小面(牛肉)(Spicy)$13.99
Chicken soup, beef, chili, sesame paste, vegetables, wheat, eggs and other seasonings
More about Colala Grind
Thai Landing Belvedere Square image

 

Thai Landing Restaurant

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Basil Noodles$13.95
Stir fried noodles, choice of meats, baby corn, mushroom and carrot with fresh Thai chili, basil and garlic.
More about Thai Landing Restaurant
Spicy Korean Street Style Noodles image

SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Dooby's - Baltimore

802 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Korean Street Style Noodles$14.50
straight noodles, rice cakes, soft-boiled egg, veggies, choice of Roasted Chicken, Pork Belly, Korean BBQ Steak, or
Marinated Tofu
More about Dooby's - Baltimore

