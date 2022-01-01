Spicy noodles in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve spicy noodles
Colala Grind
801 W BALTIMORE ST #103, Baltimore
|Braised Beef Soup Noodles 红烧牛肉面(Spicy)
|$13.99
Wheat, beef, pepper and other seasonings
|Chongqing Noodles(Beef) 重庆小面(牛肉)(Spicy)
|$13.99
Chicken soup, beef, chili, sesame paste, vegetables, wheat, eggs and other seasonings
Thai Landing Restaurant
529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore
|Spicy Basil Noodles
|$13.95
Stir fried noodles, choice of meats, baby corn, mushroom and carrot with fresh Thai chili, basil and garlic.