Spinach salad in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve spinach salad
Charmed Kitchen
123 s chester st, Baltimore
|Spinach & Berry Salad
|$13.50
spinach, berries, blue cheese, toasted pine nuts, and balsamic vinaigrette
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Angeli's Pizzeria
413 South High St, Baltimore
|Spinach Salad
|$11.75
Fresh baby spinach tossed in raspberry vinaigrette, topped with cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, roasted walnuts and dried cranberries.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Wiley Gunters
823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore
|Spinach Cobb Salad
|$10.00
Fresh Baby Spinach, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Chopped Bacon, Avocado and Hardboiled Egg
Barfly’s
620 East Fort Ave, Baltimore
|SPINACH SALAD
|$9.00
Baby spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, craisins, candied walnuts with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Busboys and Poets
3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore
|Spinach and Fruit Salad
|$15.00
Baby spinach, mango, blueberries, caramelized onion, grape tomato, goat cheese, roasted almonds, ginger vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy (goat cheese), Nuts (almonds), Onion.
Johnny's
4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore
|Spinach Salad
|$14.00
Spinach, Oranges, Toasted Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Garlic Dijon Vinaigrette
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Spinach Salad w/ Grilled Chicken
|$10.95
Baby spinach, grilled chicken. bacon, hard boiled egg, honey mustard dressing
CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Sip & Bite Diner
2200 Boston St, Baltimore
|Strawberry Spinach Salad
|$8.95
baby spinach, strawberry, candied pecans; homemade fruit vinaigrette
ADD: chicken or lamb gyro $5
PIZZA • GRILL
The Owl Bar
1 E Chase St, Baltimore
|Spinach Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens, sliced steak, roasted potatoes, grape tomatoes, egg,
bleu cheese crumble, fried shallots,
balsamic vinaigrette
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Zella's Pizzeria
1145 Hollins St, Baltimore
|Spinach Salad
|$10.95
Baby spinach, tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives & goat cheese
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Pie in the Sky
716 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Small Spinach Salad
|$6.95
Baby spinach, tomatoes, red onions, goat cheese, Kalamata olives and balsamic vinaigrette.
|Large Spinach Salad
|$11.95