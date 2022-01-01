Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve spinach salad

Charmed Kitchen image

 

Charmed Kitchen

123 s chester st, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach & Berry Salad$13.50
spinach, berries, blue cheese, toasted pine nuts, and balsamic vinaigrette
More about Charmed Kitchen
Angeli's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Angeli's Pizzeria

413 South High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (1587 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad$11.75
Fresh baby spinach tossed in raspberry vinaigrette, topped with cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, roasted walnuts and dried cranberries.
More about Angeli's Pizzeria
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Wiley Gunters

823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach Cobb Salad$10.00
Fresh Baby Spinach, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Chopped Bacon, Avocado and Hardboiled Egg
More about Wiley Gunters
Barfly’s image

 

Barfly’s

620 East Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPINACH SALAD$9.00
Baby spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, craisins, candied walnuts with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
More about Barfly’s
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Busboys and Poets

3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore

Avg 4 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach and Fruit Salad$15.00
Baby spinach, mango, blueberries, caramelized onion, grape tomato, goat cheese, roasted almonds, ginger vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy (goat cheese), Nuts (almonds), Onion.
More about Busboys and Poets
Banner pic

 

Johnny's

4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Salad$14.00
Spinach, Oranges, Toasted Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Garlic Dijon Vinaigrette
More about Johnny's
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Salad w/ Grilled Chicken$10.95
Baby spinach, grilled chicken. bacon, hard boiled egg, honey mustard dressing
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Sip & Bite Diner image

CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Sip & Bite Diner

2200 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Spinach Salad$8.95
baby spinach, strawberry, candied pecans; homemade fruit vinaigrette
ADD: chicken or lamb gyro $5
More about Sip & Bite Diner
The Owl Bar image

PIZZA • GRILL

The Owl Bar

1 E Chase St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (492 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, sliced steak, roasted potatoes, grape tomatoes, egg,
bleu cheese crumble, fried shallots,
balsamic vinaigrette
More about The Owl Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Zella's Pizzeria

1145 Hollins St, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (566 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad$10.95
Baby spinach, tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives & goat cheese
More about Zella's Pizzeria
Pie in the Sky image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pie in the Sky

716 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Spinach Salad$6.95
Baby spinach, tomatoes, red onions, goat cheese, Kalamata olives and balsamic vinaigrette.
Large Spinach Salad$11.95
More about Pie in the Sky
Consumer pic

 

Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Strawberry Salad$12.00
Baby spinach, strawberries, & feta cheese tossed in chipotle black raspberry vinaigrette.
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

