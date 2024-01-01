Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Squid in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve squid

Hersh's image

 

Hersh's - 1843-45 LIGHT STREET

1843-45 LIGHT STREET, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Squid Ink Shrimp Tagliolini$26.00
shrimp, garlic, butter, focaccia breadcrumbs, Calabrian chilies & white wine
More about Hersh's - 1843-45 LIGHT STREET
Item pic

RAMEN

Ramen Utsuke

414 Light Street, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (1006 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Geso Kara-age (Squid)$7.50
Fried squid legs served with a housemade honey mustard sauce
More about Ramen Utsuke
Item pic

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kippo Ramen

606 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (693 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Geso Kara-age (Squid)$7.50
More about Kippo Ramen
Item pic

 

The Dara - 906 S. Wolfe Street

906 South Wolfe Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
grilled squid$17.00
freshly grilled, turmeric, spicy cilantro lime sauce, wasabi aioli / (gf)
More about The Dara - 906 S. Wolfe Street

