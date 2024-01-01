Squid in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve squid
Hersh's - 1843-45 LIGHT STREET
1843-45 LIGHT STREET, Baltimore
|Squid Ink Shrimp Tagliolini
|$26.00
shrimp, garlic, butter, focaccia breadcrumbs, Calabrian chilies & white wine
RAMEN
Ramen Utsuke
414 Light Street, Baltimore
|Geso Kara-age (Squid)
|$7.50
Fried squid legs served with a housemade honey mustard sauce
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Kippo Ramen
606 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Geso Kara-age (Squid)
|$7.50