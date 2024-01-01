Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak bowls in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve steak bowls

Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Banditos - Federal Hill

1118 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (892 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
78057_2.0 Bowl (Steak)$19.00
STEAK + REFRIED BEANS + RICE + GRILLED PEPPERS + GRILLED ONIONS ROASTED CORN + PICO + GUACAMOLE + LIQUID QUESO + ROASTED TOMATO SAUCE
78036_Steak & Elote Bowl$17.00
STEAK + STREET CORN SALAD + MEXI-RICE + BLACK BEANS +QUESO FRESCO + CHIPOTLE CREMA
More about Banditos - Federal Hill
Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Egg & Cheese Breakfast Bowl$6.99
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, & Cheddar Cheese Rolled in a flour tortilla Served w/ Crispy Tater Tots
More about Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
Consumer pic

 

EAT - 1371 Andre St

1371 Andre St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Steak Bowl$15.00
Grilled Steak / house-blend cheese / chopped lettuce / pico de gallo / corn & pinto bean salsa / rice & sour cream
More about EAT - 1371 Andre St
Item pic

EMPANADAS

Franchesca's Empanada Cafe - Highlandtown

428 S Highland Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.9 (64 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Dominican Steak Bowl$16.50
Grilled steak, white rice, beans, cucumber salad, cilantro lime dressing.
Korean BBQ Steak Bowl$15.00
Tender steak pieces marinated in bulgogi Korean bbq sauce, brown rice, cabbage carrots salad with spicy peanut dressing.
More about Franchesca's Empanada Cafe - Highlandtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Seafood Salad

Fruit Tarts

Chicken Soup

Miso Soup

Pretzels

French Fries

Tortilla Soup

Black Bean Burgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Inner Harbor

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (132 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2537 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1045 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (766 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (882 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (458 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston