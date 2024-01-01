Steak bowls in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve steak bowls
More about Banditos - Federal Hill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Banditos - Federal Hill
1118 S Charles St, Baltimore
|78057_2.0 Bowl (Steak)
|$19.00
STEAK + REFRIED BEANS + RICE + GRILLED PEPPERS + GRILLED ONIONS ROASTED CORN + PICO + GUACAMOLE + LIQUID QUESO + ROASTED TOMATO SAUCE
|78036_Steak & Elote Bowl
|$17.00
STEAK + STREET CORN SALAD + MEXI-RICE + BLACK BEANS +QUESO FRESCO + CHIPOTLE CREMA
More about Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Bacon Egg & Cheese Breakfast Bowl
|$6.99
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, & Cheddar Cheese Rolled in a flour tortilla Served w/ Crispy Tater Tots
More about EAT - 1371 Andre St
EAT - 1371 Andre St
1371 Andre St, Baltimore
|The Steak Bowl
|$15.00
Grilled Steak / house-blend cheese / chopped lettuce / pico de gallo / corn & pinto bean salsa / rice & sour cream
More about Franchesca's Empanada Cafe - Highlandtown
EMPANADAS
Franchesca's Empanada Cafe - Highlandtown
428 S Highland Ave, Baltimore
|Dominican Steak Bowl
|$16.50
Grilled steak, white rice, beans, cucumber salad, cilantro lime dressing.
|Korean BBQ Steak Bowl
|$15.00
Tender steak pieces marinated in bulgogi Korean bbq sauce, brown rice, cabbage carrots salad with spicy peanut dressing.