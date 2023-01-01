Steak frites in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve steak frites
More about ROCKET TO VENUS
ROCKET TO VENUS
3360 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore
|Steak Frites
|$26.00
10 oz. roseda farm ny strip \\ house cut fries \\ garlic aioli
More about Todd Conner's
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Todd Conner's
700 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Steak Frites
|$14.00
6 oz. flat iron steak with a garlic and herb compound butter and seasoned fries.
More about Waterfront Hotel
Waterfront Hotel
1710 Thames Street, Baltimore
|WAGYU BEEF BAVETTE STEAK FRITES
|$34.00
8oz Wagyu Bavette Steak, Garlic & Parsley Fries with Tiger Sauce
More about Rowhouse Grille
Rowhouse Grille
1400 Light St, Baltimore
|Steak Frites (10 OZ)
|$32.00
Creekstone Farms steak, local green beans, truffle fries.
More about The Mt. Washington Tavern
The Mt. Washington Tavern
5700 Newbury Street, Baltimore
|Steak Frites
|$26.40
tender teres major steak with chimichurri sauce & fries