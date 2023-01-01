Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak frites in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve steak frites

Rocket to Venus image

 

ROCKET TO VENUS

3360 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (990 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Frites$26.00
10 oz. roseda farm ny strip \\ house cut fries \\ garlic aioli
More about ROCKET TO VENUS
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Todd Conner's

700 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Frites$14.00
6 oz. flat iron steak with a garlic and herb compound butter and seasoned fries.
More about Todd Conner's
Avenue Kitchen & Bar image

 

Avenue Kitchen & Bar

911 W 36th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Frites$38.00
More about Avenue Kitchen & Bar
Consumer pic

 

Waterfront Hotel

1710 Thames Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
WAGYU BEEF BAVETTE STEAK FRITES$34.00
8oz Wagyu Bavette Steak, Garlic & Parsley Fries with Tiger Sauce
More about Waterfront Hotel
The Rowhouse Grille image

 

Rowhouse Grille

1400 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Frites (10 OZ)$32.00
Creekstone Farms steak, local green beans, truffle fries.
More about Rowhouse Grille
The Mt. Washington Tavern image

 

The Mt. Washington Tavern

5700 Newbury Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Frites$26.40
tender teres major steak with chimichurri sauce & fries
More about The Mt. Washington Tavern
Banner pic

 

Petit Louis Bistro Baltimore - 4800 Roland Ave

4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Steak Frites$39.00
New York Strip, Beurre Maitre d'Hotel, Pommes Frites
More about Petit Louis Bistro Baltimore - 4800 Roland Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Filet Mignon

Salmon Rolls

Egg Sandwiches

Biryani

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Avocado Salad

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Chicken Biryani

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (751 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (74 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1890 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (795 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (566 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (631 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (283 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston