Steak quesadillas in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve steak quesadillas

Mera Kitchen Collective

1301 North Calvert Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$16.00
Flour tortilla filled with juicy steak, peppers, onions, pico de Gallo, and cheese. Served with salsa verde and sour cream.
More about Mera Kitchen Collective
City Limits Sports Bar

1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAK QUESADILLA$13.00
More about City Limits Sports Bar
Mystic Burrito

3133 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hawaiian Steak Quesadilla$11.95
Charbroiled teriyaki flank, Monterey jack cheese, black beans & Pico de Gallo
More about Mystic Burrito
Nacho Mama's

2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Quesadilla$17.50
Two flour tortillas stacked & stuffed w/ monterey jack, cheddar, salsa
More about Nacho Mama's
Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak and Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
grilled steak, pepper jack and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla, served with sour cream, guacamole and salsa
More about Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street

