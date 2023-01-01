Steak quesadillas in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve steak quesadillas
More about Mera Kitchen Collective
Mera Kitchen Collective
1301 North Calvert Street, Baltimore
|Steak Quesadilla
|$16.00
Flour tortilla filled with juicy steak, peppers, onions, pico de Gallo, and cheese. Served with salsa verde and sour cream.
More about City Limits Sports Bar
City Limits Sports Bar
1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|STEAK QUESADILLA
|$13.00
More about Mystic Burrito
Mystic Burrito
3133 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore
|Hawaiian Steak Quesadilla
|$11.95
Charbroiled teriyaki flank, Monterey jack cheese, black beans & Pico de Gallo
More about Nacho Mama's
Nacho Mama's
2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore
|Steak Quesadilla
|$17.50
Two flour tortillas stacked & stuffed w/ monterey jack, cheddar, salsa