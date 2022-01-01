Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve steak salad

Chuck's Trading Post image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chuck's Trading Post

1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Steak Salad$17.00
Steak, mixed greens, Feta, onions, cucumbers, tomato, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Chuck's Trading Post
8cd5e7af-425b-43cf-a6b6-67515546030f image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Wiley Gunters

823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pub Steak Salad$15.00
Seasoned and Grilled Flank Steak, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Dried Cranberries, Chopped Walnuts and Carrots with Arcadian Greens.
More about Wiley Gunters
Frank's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza & Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Steak Salad$10.99
More about Frank's Pizza & Pasta
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Busboys and Poets - Baltimore

3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore

Avg 4 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak & Asparagus Salad$22.00
Sirloin steak, baby kale, fingerling potato, tomato, caramelized onion, cucumbers, gorgonzola cheese, yuzu vinaigrette (Gluten-Free Friendly)
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Onions
More about Busboys and Poets - Baltimore
Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad with Cajun Seared yellowfin Tuna Steak$9.99
More about Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
Consumer pic

 

Waterfront Hotel

1710 Thames Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
STEAK SALAD$28.00
More about Waterfront Hotel
Wicked Sisters image

FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Sisters

3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Salad$25.00
Ancho marinated grilled steak, mixed greens, grilled corn, avocado, pickled jalapenos, and queso fresco with a roasted tomato vinaigrette
Steak Salad$26.00
8oz. sirloin tip,grilled w/ ancho marinade, mixed greens, skillet corn, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, lime wedge, pickled jalapenos and roasted tomato vinaigrette
More about Wicked Sisters
Mera Kitchen Collective image

 

Mera Kitchen Collective

1301 North Calvert Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mexican Steak Salad$18.00
Grilled steak (suggested medium rare), mixed greens, avocado, tomato, corn, crispy tortilla chips, cilantro lime vinaigrette, queso seco | GF
More about Mera Kitchen Collective
City Limits Sports Bar image

 

City Limits Sports Bar

1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAK SALAD$13.00
More about City Limits Sports Bar
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Steak Salad$15.00
Famous Greek Salad l Bacon l Sliced Egg l Sliced Tenderloin l Onion Straws
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood

