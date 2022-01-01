Steak salad in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve steak salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chuck's Trading Post
1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore
|Greek Steak Salad
|$17.00
Steak, mixed greens, Feta, onions, cucumbers, tomato, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, Balsamic Vinaigrette
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Wiley Gunters
823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore
|Pub Steak Salad
|$15.00
Seasoned and Grilled Flank Steak, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Dried Cranberries, Chopped Walnuts and Carrots with Arcadian Greens.
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's Pizza & Pasta
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE
|Cheese Steak Salad
|$10.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Busboys and Poets - Baltimore
3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore
|Steak & Asparagus Salad
|$22.00
Sirloin steak, baby kale, fingerling potato, tomato, caramelized onion, cucumbers, gorgonzola cheese, yuzu vinaigrette (Gluten-Free Friendly)
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Onions
Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Caesar Salad with Cajun Seared yellowfin Tuna Steak
|$9.99
FRENCH FRIES
Wicked Sisters
3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore
|Steak Salad
|$25.00
Ancho marinated grilled steak, mixed greens, grilled corn, avocado, pickled jalapenos, and queso fresco with a roasted tomato vinaigrette
|Steak Salad
|$26.00
8oz. sirloin tip,grilled w/ ancho marinade, mixed greens, skillet corn, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, lime wedge, pickled jalapenos and roasted tomato vinaigrette
Mera Kitchen Collective
1301 North Calvert Street, Baltimore
|Mexican Steak Salad
|$18.00
Grilled steak (suggested medium rare), mixed greens, avocado, tomato, corn, crispy tortilla chips, cilantro lime vinaigrette, queso seco | GF