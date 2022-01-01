Steak sandwiches in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
More about Sugar mama's llc - 4114 Frederick Avenue
Sugar mama's llc - 4114 Frederick Avenue
4114 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore
|Steak Egg & Cheese on Texas Toast Sandwich
|$9.27
|Steak Egg & Cheese on Coco Bread Sandwich
|$13.50
|French toast sandwich Steak Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$11.33
More about Golden West Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Steak, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich
|$17.99
Teres major steak cooked to your preference, scrambled eggs, and jack cheese on fresh ciabatta. Served with hash browns.
More about Riverside Taphouse
Riverside Taphouse
1542 Light St, Baltimore
|Bistro Steak Sandwich
|$17.00
Served on toasted brioche bun with 6oz of bistro steak, caramelized onion, roasted roma tomatoes, arugula and Taphouse steak sauce.
More about Mama's On The Half Shell
Mama's On The Half Shell
2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Tuna Steak Sandwich
|$22.50
Seared tuna, sriracha mayo, avocado, and pickled red onions.
More about The Mt. Washington Tavern
The Mt. Washington Tavern
5700 Newbury Street, Baltimore
|Dave's Steak Sandwich
|$18.40
sliced teres major beef tenderloin on an everything seasoned stone mill baguette with melted brie, crispy onions. tiger sauce, side of fries
More about Zella's Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Zella's Pizzeria
1145 Hollins St, Baltimore
|Italian Steak Sandwich
Steak, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions & red bell peppers dressed with lettuce / tomato / creamy Italian dressing
More about Pie in the Sky
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Pie in the Sky
716 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Italian Steak Sandwich
|$12.95
Shaved Ribeye Steak, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Romaine, Provolone and Creamy Italian Dressing. Served on Freshly House Baked Focaccia Bread. Comes with a side of Mediterranean Potato Wedges.
More about Barley's Backyard Fell's Point
Barley's Backyard Fell's Point
722 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Steak Sandwich
|$17.00
tenderloin on Backyard bun with mixed greens and tiger sauce
More about Dooby's - Baltimore
SANDWICHES • NOODLES
Dooby's - Baltimore
802 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Steak, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$8.50
white cheddar, caramelized onions, spicy gochujang sauce, spicy gochujang aioli, brioche bun
|Steak, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$8.50
white cheddar, caramelized onions, spicy gochujang sauce, spicy gochujang aioli, sesame roll