Steak sandwiches in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Sugar mama's llc - 4114 Frederick Avenue

4114 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Egg & Cheese on Texas Toast Sandwich$9.27
Steak Egg & Cheese on Coco Bread Sandwich$13.50
French toast sandwich Steak Egg & Cheese Sandwich$11.33
More about Sugar mama's llc - 4114 Frederick Avenue
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
Steak, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich$17.99
Teres major steak cooked to your preference, scrambled eggs, and jack cheese on fresh ciabatta. Served with hash browns.
More about Golden West Cafe
Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bistro Steak Sandwich$17.00
Served on toasted brioche bun with 6oz of bistro steak, caramelized onion, roasted roma tomatoes, arugula and Taphouse steak sauce.
More about Riverside Taphouse
Mama's On The Half Shell

2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Steak Sandwich$22.50
Seared tuna, sriracha mayo, avocado, and pickled red onions.
More about Mama's On The Half Shell
The Mt. Washington Tavern

5700 Newbury Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dave's Steak Sandwich$18.40
sliced teres major beef tenderloin on an everything seasoned stone mill baguette with melted brie, crispy onions. tiger sauce, side of fries
More about The Mt. Washington Tavern
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Zella's Pizzeria

1145 Hollins St, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (566 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Steak Sandwich
Steak, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions & red bell peppers dressed with lettuce / tomato / creamy Italian dressing
More about Zella's Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pie in the Sky

716 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Steak Sandwich$12.95
Shaved Ribeye Steak, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Romaine, Provolone and Creamy Italian Dressing. Served on Freshly House Baked Focaccia Bread. Comes with a side of Mediterranean Potato Wedges.
More about Pie in the Sky
Barley's Backyard Fell's Point image

 

Barley's Backyard Fell's Point

722 S Broadway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Sandwich$17.00
tenderloin on Backyard bun with mixed greens and tiger sauce
More about Barley's Backyard Fell's Point
SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Dooby's - Baltimore

802 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$8.50
white cheddar, caramelized onions, spicy gochujang sauce, spicy gochujang aioli, brioche bun
Steak, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$8.50
white cheddar, caramelized onions, spicy gochujang sauce, spicy gochujang aioli, sesame roll
More about Dooby's - Baltimore
The Deli + Marketplace - 1837 Clifton Ave

1837 Clifton Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak & Egg Sandwich$5.50
More about The Deli + Marketplace - 1837 Clifton Ave

