Steak tacos in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve steak tacos
BURRITOS • TACOS
R&R Taqueria
2 E Lombard St, Baltimore
|KIDS STEAK TACO WITH FRIES
|$8.50
El Bufalo
2921 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Skirt Steak Tacos
|$16.00
|Steak Rancheros Tacos
|$16.00
Hair of the Dog - Baltimore
1649 South Hanover Street, Baltimore
|Tues Steak Tacos
|$9.00
|Street Steak Tacos
|$15.00
Street steak tacos served with cilantro and onions and serves with Tex's house made verde and red sauces
Barracudas Locust Point Tavern - 1230 East Fort Avenue
1230 East Fort Avenue, Baltimore
|Steak Tacos
|$17.00
onions, cilantro, jalapeno, pico de gallo
BMORE TAQUERIA
1733 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore
|Rib-Eye Steak Tacos
|$12.50
Two tacos on homemade tortilla, rib-eye steak, cilantro, onions, and radishes.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jimmy's Famous Seafood
6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|Steak Taco
|$15.00
Asada Onions | Chimmi Churri Aioli | Nachos & Salsa
TAPAS
Barcocina - Barcocina Fells Point 1629 Thames St
1629 Thames St, Baltimore
|Churrasco Steak Tacos
|$17.00
Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore
|Steak Truck Tacos
|$20.50
Verde sauce, chimichurri, chopped yellow onion & cilantro
PRETZELS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap - Baltimore MD
1205 W. Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore
|2 Steak Tacos
|$0.00
Onion cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses. Served with chips & salsa (545 - 625 CAL.)