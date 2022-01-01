Steak tacos in Baltimore

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve steak tacos

R&R Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS

R&R Taqueria

2 E Lombard St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (736 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
KIDS STEAK TACO WITH FRIES$8.50
More about R&R Taqueria
d5164ccb-7bbb-46c9-8dbb-606c9f31a9b5 image

 

El Bufalo

2921 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Skirt Steak Tacos$16.00
Steak Rancheros Tacos$16.00
More about El Bufalo
Hair of the Dog image

 

Hair of the Dog - Baltimore

1649 South Hanover Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tues Steak Tacos$9.00
Street Steak Tacos$15.00
Street steak tacos served with cilantro and onions and serves with Tex's house made verde and red sauces
More about Hair of the Dog - Baltimore
Consumer pic

 

Barracudas Locust Point Tavern - 1230 East Fort Avenue

1230 East Fort Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Tacos$17.00
onions, cilantro, jalapeno, pico de gallo
More about Barracudas Locust Point Tavern - 1230 East Fort Avenue
Bmore Taqueria image

 

BMORE TAQUERIA

1733 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rib-Eye Steak Tacos$12.50
Two tacos on homemade tortilla, rib-eye steak, cilantro, onions, and radishes.
More about BMORE TAQUERIA
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Taco$15.00
Asada Onions | Chimmi Churri Aioli | Nachos & Salsa
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood
Barcocina image

TAPAS

Barcocina - Barcocina Fells Point 1629 Thames St

1629 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Churrasco Steak Tacos$17.00
More about Barcocina - Barcocina Fells Point 1629 Thames St
Consumer pic

 

Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Truck Tacos$20.50
Verde sauce, chimichurri, chopped yellow onion & cilantro
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
2 Steak Tacos image

PRETZELS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap - Baltimore MD

1205 W. Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2346 reviews)
Takeout
2 Steak Tacos$0.00
Onion cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses. Served with chips & salsa (545 - 625 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap - Baltimore MD
Restaurant banner

 

PokeOno Baltimore

849 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bulgogi Steak Taco$4.50
Korean BBQ marinated ribeye, mixed greens, chopped kimchi
More about PokeOno Baltimore

