Stew in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants that serve stew
Judy's Island Grill - Canton
2300 Boston Street, Baltimore
|Jamaican Stew Beef
|$14.99
Savory beef chunks spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew gravy.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI
Nick's Fish House
2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore
|Oyster Stew
|$18.00
CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Sip & Bite Diner
2200 Boston St, Baltimore
|Stewed Green Beans
|$3.95
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Captain James seafood palace
2127 Boston St, Baltimore
|SEAFOOD STEW
|$8.00
SCALLOPS, FISH, CALAMARI & CRABMEAT IN A SPICY TOMATO BROTH.