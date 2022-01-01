Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve stew

Gertrude's image

SEAFOOD

Gertrude's

10 Art Museum Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (979 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
PINT OF STEWED GREENS$5.00
More about Gertrude's
Item pic

 

Judy's Island Grill - Canton

2300 Boston Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jamaican Stew Beef$14.99
Savory beef chunks spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew gravy.
More about Judy's Island Grill - Canton
Nick's Fish House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Nick's Fish House

2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3081 reviews)
Takeout
Oyster Stew$18.00
More about Nick's Fish House
Sip & Bite Diner image

CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Sip & Bite Diner

2200 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Stewed Green Beans$3.95
More about Sip & Bite Diner
Captain James seafood palace image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Captain James seafood palace

2127 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (2381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SEAFOOD STEW$8.00
SCALLOPS, FISH, CALAMARI & CRABMEAT IN A SPICY TOMATO BROTH.
More about Captain James seafood palace
Old Major image

 

Old Major

900 S Carey St, Baltimore

Avg 2 (1 review)
Digital Dine-In
Stewed Baingan (Eggplant) and Tomatoes$9.00
A staff favorite! Tender eggplant, tomato, garlic and pepper.
More about Old Major

