Sticky rice in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve sticky rice

Bodhi Corner Hampden image

NOODLES

Bodhi Corner Hampden - Hampden

3500 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4 (134 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Chicken with Sticky Rice$17.00
**This item cannot be made Gluten-free**
Thai style grilled chicken breast, cilantro, served with spicy tamarind sauce, sweet & sour sauce with sticky rice on the side
Sticky Rice$3.00
Mango Sticky Rice$8.00
More about Bodhi Corner Hampden - Hampden
THAI STREET image

NOODLES

THAI STREET

1640 Aliceanna St #11, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (514 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
2 Bags of Sticky Rice$3.00
2 Sets of Sweet Sticky Rice+Sauce$6.00
More about THAI STREET
Bodhi Federal Hill image

SALADS • NOODLES

Bodhi Federal Hill

1444 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (433 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Sticky Rice$8.00
Side Sticky Rice$3.00
BBQ Chicken with Sticky Rice$17.00
**This item cannot be made Gluten-free**
Thai style grilled chicken breast, cilantro, served with spicy tamarind sauce, sweet & sour sauce with sticky rice on the side
More about Bodhi Federal Hill
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (797 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sticky Rice w/ Mango$6.00
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
Item pic

 

Mayuree Thai Tavern

2318 Fleet St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Sticky Rice$6.00
Contain Nuts
White Sticky Rice$4.00
Sweet Sticky Rice$4.00
More about Mayuree Thai Tavern
Thai Landing Belvedere Square image

 

Thai Landing Restaurant

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango sticky rice$8.00
More about Thai Landing Restaurant

