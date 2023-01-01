Sticky rice in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve sticky rice
NOODLES
Bodhi Corner Hampden - Hampden
3500 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore
|BBQ Chicken with Sticky Rice
|$17.00
**This item cannot be made Gluten-free**
Thai style grilled chicken breast, cilantro, served with spicy tamarind sauce, sweet & sour sauce with sticky rice on the side
|Sticky Rice
|$3.00
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$8.00
NOODLES
THAI STREET
1640 Aliceanna St #11, Baltimore
|2 Bags of Sticky Rice
|$3.00
|2 Sets of Sweet Sticky Rice+Sauce
|$6.00
SALADS • NOODLES
Bodhi Federal Hill
1444 Light St, Baltimore
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$8.00
|Side Sticky Rice
|$3.00
|BBQ Chicken with Sticky Rice
|$17.00
**This item cannot be made Gluten-free**
Thai style grilled chicken breast, cilantro, served with spicy tamarind sauce, sweet & sour sauce with sticky rice on the side
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore
|Sticky Rice w/ Mango
|$6.00
Mayuree Thai Tavern
2318 Fleet St, Baltimore
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$6.00
Contain Nuts
|White Sticky Rice
|$4.00
|Sweet Sticky Rice
|$4.00