Sundaes in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve sundaes

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Noona's

1203 West Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (110 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Apple Crumb Bar Sundae$10.00
golden delicious apples, Taharka Bros sea salt & olive oil ice cream, miso caramel, candied walnuts.
More about Noona's
Abbey Burger Bistro - Federal Hill

1041 Marshall St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae$11.00
More about Abbey Burger Bistro - Federal Hill
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Nick's Fish House

2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3081 reviews)
Takeout
Warm Brownie Sundae$8.00
More about Nick's Fish House
Johnny's - 4800 Roland Ave

4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sundae$6.00
More about Johnny's - 4800 Roland Ave
TAPAS

Sally O's

3531 Gough St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brownie Sundae$8.00
marshmallow-chocolate brownie, salted caramel, coffee ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate crunchies
More about Sally O's

