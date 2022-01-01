Sweet potato fries in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
Spoons Cafe
24 E Cross St, Baltimore
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.99
Golden sweet fries cooked to perfection, and served with your choice of rosemary salt, or cinnamon sugar.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Wiley Gunters
823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI
Nick's Fish House
2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.00
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.00
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.45
HAMBURGERS
Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.00
Werner's
231 East Redwood Street, Baltimore
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.99
served w/choice of dressing
Hull Street Blues Cafe
1222 Hull St, Baltimore
|Side of Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.00
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL
Earth, Wood & Fire
1407 Clarkview Rd, Baltimore
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.00
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
811 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.00
Garden & Grounds Bistro
1407 Clarkview Rd #600, Baltimore
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.50
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.99
PRETZELS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
1205 W. Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
(530 CAL.)
Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie
55 Market Place, Baltimore
|Sweet Potato Fries
Blacksauce Kitchen
401 W 29th St, Baltimore
|fried fish sandwich on sweet potato sorghum bread
|$13.00
with butter lettuce, fish pepper mayo and hot sauce
|fried chicken w. spicy honey on sweet potato
|$7.50
served on a sweet potato biscuit
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
STEM Farm + Kitchen
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
|Side Sweet Potato Fries Ⓥ / GF
|$4.25
Crispy Rosemary Sweet Potato Fries
The Chasseur
3328 Foster Ave, Baltimore
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$8.25
Served with brown sugar dipping sauce
Guilford Hall Brewery
1611 Guilford Ave, Baltimore
|SWEET POTATO FRIES
|$6.00
Cinnamon Sugar,
House Spice Blend, Black Cherry Ketchup
