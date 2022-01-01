Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Spoons Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Spoons Cafe

24 E Cross St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1617 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$5.50
More about Spoons Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$7.99
Golden sweet fries cooked to perfection, and served with your choice of rosemary salt, or cinnamon sugar.
More about Golden West Cafe
Wiley Gunters image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Wiley Gunters

823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
More about Wiley Gunters
Abbey Burger Bistro image

 

Abbey Burger Bistro

1041 Marshall St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about Abbey Burger Bistro
Chef Dan's Cafe image

 

Chef Dan's Cafe

5700 park heights ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
More about Chef Dan's Cafe
Nick's Fish House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Nick's Fish House

2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3081 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
More about Nick's Fish House
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$4.45
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Abbey Burger Mt. Washington image

HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Mt. Washington

1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
Magerks Pub image

 

Magerks Pub

1061 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
More about Magerks Pub
Werner's image

 

Werner's

231 East Redwood Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
served w/choice of dressing
More about Werner's
Hull Street Blues Cafe image

 

Hull Street Blues Cafe

1222 Hull St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side of Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
More about Hull Street Blues Cafe
Ejji Ramen image

 

Ejji Ramen

529 E. Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
More about Ejji Ramen
Earth, Wood & Fire image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Earth, Wood & Fire

1407 Clarkview Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1326 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
More about Earth, Wood & Fire
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point

811 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
Garden & Grounds Bistro image

 

Garden & Grounds Bistro

1407 Clarkview Rd #600, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
More about Garden & Grounds Bistro
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$5.99
More about Never On Sunday
The Brass Tap image

PRETZELS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

1205 W. Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2346 reviews)
Takeout
Side Sweet Potato Fries
(530 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie image

 

Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie

55 Market Place, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries
More about Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie
Blacksauce Kitchen image

 

Blacksauce Kitchen

401 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
fried fish sandwich on sweet potato sorghum bread$13.00
with butter lettuce, fish pepper mayo and hot sauce
fried chicken w. spicy honey on sweet potato$7.50
served on a sweet potato biscuit
More about Blacksauce Kitchen
Smaltimore image

 

Smaltimore

2522 Fait Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about Smaltimore
04c32450-3799-49e4-97d6-2fd754b5241a image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

STEM Farm + Kitchen

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Sweet Potato Fries Ⓥ / GF$4.25
Crispy Rosemary Sweet Potato Fries
More about STEM Farm + Kitchen
The Chasseur image

 

The Chasseur

3328 Foster Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$8.25
Served with brown sugar dipping sauce
More about The Chasseur
Item pic

 

Guilford Hall Brewery

1611 Guilford Ave, Baltimore

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SWEET POTATO FRIES$6.00
Cinnamon Sugar,
House Spice Blend, Black Cherry Ketchup
SWEET POTATO FRIES$6.00
Cinnamon Sugar, House Spice Blend, Black Cherry Ketchup
More about Guilford Hall Brewery

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Pudding

Black Bean Burgers

Turkey Salad

Coleslaw

Chicken Caesar Salad

Pretzels

Tomato Soup

Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston