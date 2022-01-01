Tacos in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve tacos
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Banditos
1118 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Taco Salad Bowl
|$12.00
Lettuce, Pico, Roasted Corn, Mexi-Rice, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Ranch, Sriracha Mayo, Served in a Crispy Tortilla Bowl
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Love Grill - Cross St
1065 S Charles St, Baltimore
|3 BIRRIA Tacos
|$16.00
Beef stew meat simmered in dry chiles, herbes and spices on corn tortillas and melted monterrey jack cheese. Served with a side of birria juice and cilantro and onions on the side.
|3 Tacos
|$13.50
Served on corn or flour tortilla with your choice of meat and toppings.
|Taco Tuesday 4
|$12.00
Choice of two meats and toppings on flour or corn tortillas.
Wayward Smoke House
1117 South Charles St, Baltimore
|Brisket Tacos
|$16.00
El Bufalo
2921 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$13.00
|Birria Tacos
|$18.00
|Crispy Shrimp Tacos
|$13.00
Little Miner Taco
1009 W BARRE ST, Baltimore
|Grilled Chicken Street Taco
|$4.00
salsa verde, pickled jalapeno, onion, cilantro
|Birria de Res Street Taco
|$5.00
slow braised beef, pickled jalapeños, salsa verde, cilantro, onion
Hull Street Blues Cafe
1222 Hull St, Baltimore
|Baja Rockfish Tacos
|$15.00
blackened rockfish, corn black bean salsa, queso fresco, baja sauce
TACOS • BBQ
Toki Tako
711 W 40th st Suite 155, Baltimore
|3 TACOS FOR $13
|$13.00
Choose any 3 tacos for $13
Avenue Kitchen & Bar
911 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Smoked Mushroom Tacos (3)
|$15.00
Flour tortilla, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, and lime. 3 per order.
|Chicken Tacos (3)
|$17.00
|Beef Brisket Tacos (3)
|$15.00
Flour tortilla, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, and lime. 3 per order.
Papi's Tacos - Fells Point
1703 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|CHICKEN TINGA TACOS
|$7.00
|CAMARONES SHRIMP TACOS
|$8.50
|CARNE ASADA TACOS
|$9.00
Papi's Tacos
3820 Falls Rd, Hampden
|BIRRIA TACOS
|$16.00
|ADOBO SHORT RIBS TACOS
|$7.00
CHILE PEQUIN BRAISED SHORT RIBS (BEEF)
|CHICKEN TINGA TACOS
|$7.00
CHIPOTLE ROASTED SHREDDED CHICKEN
La Calle Restaurant
10 South Street, Baltimore
|Tacos de pollo
|$12.50
Pulled chicken breast, roasted poblanos and onions, roasted tomatillo salsa verde, red radish, and micro cilantro
|Chicharron de pescado tacos
|$14.50
Crispy beer battered fried fish, avocado salsa verde, pickled red onions, chipotle garlic mayo, micro cilantro
|Tacos al pastor
|$13.00
Achiote marinated pork, grilled pineapple, onion, cilantro
GRILL
Holy Frijoles
908-912 West 36th Street, Baltimore
|Taco Solo
tacos one by one
|3 Taco Platter
|$12.00
with refried beans & rice. side of salsa picante & sour cream
|Taco Salad
|$11.00
Fried flour tortilla shell, romaine, cheese, salsa picante, guacamole, sour cream, escabeche + your choice of toppings!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Point In Fells
1738 Thames St, Baltimore
|Street Tacos
|$16.00
3 Tacos, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Crema, Cheddar Cheese
Choice of one type of protein:
Chicken | Steak| Chorizo | Fish | Shrimp
Boh-Taco
6247 Falls Road, Baltimore
|Tacos
2 Tacos - Pick a Protein, Pick a Tortilla, topped with Cabbage Slaw, Chipotle Crema, and Queso Fresco. Comes with Red Salsa on the side.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Food Market
1017 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Street Tacos
|$14.00
braised pork, raw corn salad, good salsa, black hot, whipped avocado, flour tortillas
TAPAS
Sally O's
3531 Gough St, Baltimore
|Carnitas Tacos
|$14.00
the perfect marriage of a quesadilla and a taco. citrus & chili marinated pork, shredded & stuffed into corn tortillas, with melted oaxacan cheese, red onion, & cilantro. served w/lime, queso & hot sauce
Obrycki's Restaurant & Bar,
7062 Elm Rd, Concourse B, BALTIMORE
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
Three tacos with blackened Alaskan Pollock, shredded cabbage, house aioli and salsa
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Barracudas
1230 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Fried Chicken Tacos
|$14.00
avocado, cheddar, pico de gallo, sriracha ranch, sour cream
Bmore Taqueria
1733 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore
|Tacos Al Pastor Tuesday
|$3.00
|CHORIZO TACOS
|$9.00
Two homemade corn tortillas, house made chorizo, cilantro, onions, and radishes.
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$11.00
Two tacos on homemade tortilla, achiote marinated shrimp, pico de Gallo and radishes.
TACOS • SANDWICHES
San Pablo Street Tacos
800 Saint Paul St, Baltimore
|Braised Brisket Taco
|$2.00
|Shrimp Taco
|$2.00
|Lamb Taco
|$2.00
TAPAS
Barcocina
1629 Thames St, Baltimore
|Bang Bang Cauliflower Tacos
|$13.00
Three Tacos. Spicy Sweet Chili Sauce, Pickled Slaw, Sesame Seeds, Scallions
|Cheeseburger Tacos
|$13.00
Three Tacos. Seasoned Ground Steak, Lettuce, Smoked Cheddar, Tomato, Pickled Shallots, Chipotle Mayo, Mango
|Buffalo Chicken Tacos
|$13.00
Three Tacos. Shredded Lettuce, Chipotle Ranch, Tomato, Cucumber, Queso Fresco
Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
2911 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Chicken Truck Tacos
|$16.50
Chimichurri, smoked gouda, chopped yellow onion & cilantro
TACOS
Amano Taco
301 W 29th St Suite 1002, Baltimore
|Queso Taco - Chicken
|$3.75
Roasted Guajillo Chicken, Chihuahua Cheese, Chipotle Crema, Onion and Cilantro
|Queso Taco - Shrimp
|$4.25
Seared Shrimp, Chihuahua Cheese, Pickled Red Cabbage, Roasted Corn and Lime Cilantro Aioli
|Queso Taco - Rajas
|$3.75
Vegetarian Charred Poblano Peppers and Onion, Chihuahua Cheese, Roasted Corn and Lime Cilantro Aioli
Little Miner Taco
22551 Cabin branch ave, 1009 W. Barre St
|Mushroom Taco
|$4.00
Oyster Mushrooms, cotija cheese, salsa roja, chives
La Food Marketa
2620 Quarry Lake Dr, Pikesville
|Birria Tacos
|$19.00
Corn tortilla quesadillas, pulled pork carnitas, onion, cilantro, dipping broth, yellow rice and beans
|Crispy Fish Tacos
|$19.00
Awesome slaw, pico, guacamole tortilla crumble, black hot sauce, on flour tortillas, yellow rice and beans