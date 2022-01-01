Tacos in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants that serve tacos

Banditos image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Banditos

1118 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (892 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad Bowl$12.00
Lettuce, Pico, Roasted Corn, Mexi-Rice, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Ranch, Sriracha Mayo, Served in a Crispy Tortilla Bowl
More about Banditos
Taco Love Grill - Cross St image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Love Grill - Cross St

1065 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (834 reviews)
Takeout
3 BIRRIA Tacos$16.00
Beef stew meat simmered in dry chiles, herbes and spices on corn tortillas and melted monterrey jack cheese. Served with a side of birria juice and cilantro and onions on the side.
3 Tacos$13.50
Served on corn or flour tortilla with your choice of meat and toppings.
Taco Tuesday 4$12.00
Choice of two meats and toppings on flour or corn tortillas.
More about Taco Love Grill - Cross St
Happy Hour Heaven image

GRILL

Happy Hour Heaven

1901 Gough St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackened Taco's
More about Happy Hour Heaven
Wayward Smoke House image

 

Wayward Smoke House

1117 South Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Tacos$16.00
More about Wayward Smoke House
Crispy Shrimp Tacos image

 

El Bufalo

2921 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tacos$13.00
Birria Tacos$18.00
Crispy Shrimp Tacos$13.00
More about El Bufalo
Grilled Chicken Street Taco image

 

Little Miner Taco

1009 W BARRE ST, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Street Taco$4.00
salsa verde, pickled jalapeno, onion, cilantro
Birria de Res Street Taco$5.00
slow braised beef, pickled jalapeños, salsa verde, cilantro, onion
More about Little Miner Taco
Hull Street Blues Cafe image

 

Hull Street Blues Cafe

1222 Hull St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Rockfish Tacos$15.00
blackened rockfish, corn black bean salsa, queso fresco, baja sauce
More about Hull Street Blues Cafe
3 TAKO/SSAM FOR $13 image

TACOS • BBQ

Toki Tako

711 W 40th st Suite 155, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (25 reviews)
Takeout
3 TACOS FOR $13$13.00
Choose any 3 tacos for $13
More about Toki Tako
Avenue Kitchen & Bar image

 

Avenue Kitchen & Bar

911 W 36th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Mushroom Tacos (3)$15.00
Flour tortilla, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, and lime. 3 per order.
Chicken Tacos (3)$17.00
Beef Brisket Tacos (3)$15.00
Flour tortilla, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, and lime. 3 per order.
More about Avenue Kitchen & Bar
Birria Tacos image

 

Papi's Tacos - Fells Point

1703 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN TINGA TACOS$7.00
CAMARONES SHRIMP TACOS$8.50
CARNE ASADA TACOS$9.00
More about Papi's Tacos - Fells Point
Item pic

 

Papi's Tacos

3820 Falls Rd, Hampden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BIRRIA TACOS$16.00
ADOBO SHORT RIBS TACOS$7.00
CHILE PEQUIN BRAISED SHORT RIBS (BEEF)
CHICKEN TINGA TACOS$7.00
CHIPOTLE ROASTED SHREDDED CHICKEN
More about Papi's Tacos
La Calle Restaurant image

 

La Calle Restaurant

10 South Street, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (579 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos de pollo$12.50
Pulled chicken breast, roasted poblanos and onions, roasted tomatillo salsa verde, red radish, and micro cilantro
Chicharron de pescado tacos$14.50
Crispy beer battered fried fish, avocado salsa verde, pickled red onions, chipotle garlic mayo, micro cilantro
Tacos al pastor$13.00
Achiote marinated pork, grilled pineapple, onion, cilantro
More about La Calle Restaurant
Holy Frijoles image

GRILL

Holy Frijoles

908-912 West 36th Street, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1438 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taco Solo
tacos one by one
3 Taco Platter$12.00
with refried beans & rice. side of salsa picante & sour cream
Taco Salad$11.00
Fried flour tortilla shell, romaine, cheese, salsa picante, guacamole, sour cream, escabeche + your choice of toppings!
More about Holy Frijoles
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Point In Fells

1738 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1571 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos$16.00
3 Tacos, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Crema, Cheddar Cheese
Choice of one type of protein:
Chicken | Steak| Chorizo | Fish | Shrimp
More about The Point In Fells
Boh-Taco image

 

Boh-Taco

6247 Falls Road, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos
2 Tacos - Pick a Protein, Pick a Tortilla, topped with Cabbage Slaw, Chipotle Crema, and Queso Fresco. Comes with Red Salsa on the side.
More about Boh-Taco
The Food Market image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Food Market

1017 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos$14.00
braised pork, raw corn salad, good salsa, black hot, whipped avocado, flour tortillas
More about The Food Market
Sally O's image

TAPAS

Sally O's

3531 Gough St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carnitas Tacos$14.00
the perfect marriage of a quesadilla and a taco. citrus & chili marinated pork, shredded & stuffed into corn tortillas, with melted oaxacan cheese, red onion, & cilantro. served w/lime, queso & hot sauce
More about Sally O's
Item pic

 

Obrycki's Restaurant & Bar,

7062 Elm Rd, Concourse B, BALTIMORE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$13.00
Three tacos with blackened Alaskan Pollock, shredded cabbage, house aioli and salsa
More about Obrycki's Restaurant & Bar,
Barracudas image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Barracudas

1230 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (482 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Tacos$14.00
avocado, cheddar, pico de gallo, sriracha ranch, sour cream
More about Barracudas
TACOS AL PASTOR image

 

Bmore Taqueria

1733 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tacos Al Pastor Tuesday$3.00
CHORIZO TACOS$9.00
Two homemade corn tortillas, house made chorizo, cilantro, onions, and radishes.
SHRIMP TACOS$11.00
Two tacos on homemade tortilla, achiote marinated shrimp, pico de Gallo and radishes.
More about Bmore Taqueria
San Pablo Street Tacos image

TACOS • SANDWICHES

San Pablo Street Tacos

800 Saint Paul St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (465 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Braised Brisket Taco$2.00
Shrimp Taco$2.00
Lamb Taco$2.00
More about San Pablo Street Tacos
Barcocina image

TAPAS

Barcocina

1629 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bang Bang Cauliflower Tacos$13.00
Three Tacos. Spicy Sweet Chili Sauce, Pickled Slaw, Sesame Seeds, Scallions
Cheeseburger Tacos$13.00
Three Tacos. Seasoned Ground Steak, Lettuce, Smoked Cheddar, Tomato, Pickled Shallots, Chipotle Mayo, Mango
Buffalo Chicken Tacos$13.00
Three Tacos. Shredded Lettuce, Chipotle Ranch, Tomato, Cucumber, Queso Fresco
More about Barcocina
Consumer pic

 

Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

2911 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Truck Tacos$16.50
Chimichurri, smoked gouda, chopped yellow onion & cilantro
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
Queso Taco - Chicken image

TACOS

Amano Taco

301 W 29th St Suite 1002, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Queso Taco - Chicken$3.75
Roasted Guajillo Chicken, Chihuahua Cheese, Chipotle Crema, Onion and Cilantro
Queso Taco - Shrimp$4.25
Seared Shrimp, Chihuahua Cheese, Pickled Red Cabbage, Roasted Corn and Lime Cilantro Aioli
Queso Taco - Rajas$3.75
Vegetarian Charred Poblano Peppers and Onion, Chihuahua Cheese, Roasted Corn and Lime Cilantro Aioli
More about Amano Taco
Mushroom Taco image

 

Little Miner Taco

22551 Cabin branch ave, 1009 W. Barre St

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom Taco$4.00
Oyster Mushrooms, cotija cheese, salsa roja, chives
More about Little Miner Taco
La Food Marketa image

 

La Food Marketa

2620 Quarry Lake Dr, Pikesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Birria Tacos$19.00
Corn tortilla quesadillas, pulled pork carnitas, onion, cilantro, dipping broth, yellow rice and beans
Crispy Fish Tacos$19.00
Awesome slaw, pico, guacamole tortilla crumble, black hot sauce, on flour tortillas, yellow rice and beans
More about La Food Marketa

