Tamales in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve tamales
More about Papi's Tacos in Fells Point
Papi's Tacos in Fells Point
1703 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Tamale APPETIZER
|$5.50
Handmade steamed corn dough in a corn husk filled with green chile and cheese, garnished with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo, and served with your choice of salsa.
|Tamales ENTREE
|$12.00
Two handmade steamed corn dough tamales filled with chile and cheese, topped with queso chihuahua and your choice of salsa.
More about El Pueblito Restaurant (Baltimore City) - 101 N Wolfe St
El Pueblito Restaurant (Baltimore City) - 101 N Wolfe St
101 N Wolfe St, Baltimore
|Chicken Tamale
|$2.99
|Corn Tamale
|$2.99
More about Papi's Tacos Hampden
Papi's Tacos Hampden
3820 Falls Rd, Hampden
|Tamales
|$12.00
Two handmade steamed corn dough tamales filled with chile and cheese with your choice of salsa.
|Tamale APP
|$5.50
Handmade steamed corn dough in a corn husk filled with green chile and cheese, garnished with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo, and served with your choice of salsa.
More about Franchesca's Empanada Cafe - Highlandtown
EMPANADAS
Franchesca's Empanada Cafe - Highlandtown
428 S Highland Ave, Baltimore
|Plain Tamales
|$4.00
|Pork Tamales
|$4.00
|Chicken Tamales
|$4.00
More about Mera Kitchen Collective
Mera Kitchen Collective
1301 North Calvert Street, Baltimore
|Chicken Tamale
|$6.00
Handmade with masa, chicken and vegetables. Served with salsa verde.