Tamales in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve tamales

Item pic

 

Papi's Tacos in Fells Point

1703 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tamale APPETIZER$5.50
Handmade steamed corn dough in a corn husk filled with green chile and cheese, garnished with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo, and served with your choice of salsa.
Tamales ENTREE$12.00
Two handmade steamed corn dough tamales filled with chile and cheese, topped with queso chihuahua and your choice of salsa.
More about Papi's Tacos in Fells Point
Item pic

 

El Pueblito Restaurant (Baltimore City) - 101 N Wolfe St

101 N Wolfe St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tamale$2.99
Corn Tamale$2.99
More about El Pueblito Restaurant (Baltimore City) - 101 N Wolfe St
Item pic

 

Papi's Tacos Hampden

3820 Falls Rd, Hampden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tamales$12.00
Two handmade steamed corn dough tamales filled with chile and cheese with your choice of salsa.
Tamale APP$5.50
Handmade steamed corn dough in a corn husk filled with green chile and cheese, garnished with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo, and served with your choice of salsa.
More about Papi's Tacos Hampden
Item pic

EMPANADAS

Franchesca's Empanada Cafe - Highlandtown

428 S Highland Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.9 (64 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Plain Tamales$4.00
Pork Tamales$4.00
Chicken Tamales$4.00
More about Franchesca's Empanada Cafe - Highlandtown
Mera Kitchen Collective image

 

Mera Kitchen Collective

1301 North Calvert Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tamale$6.00
Handmade with masa, chicken and vegetables. Served with salsa verde.
More about Mera Kitchen Collective
Item pic

 

Little Miner Taco

3301 Annapolis Road, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Mole Tamale Single$3.00
Little Miner Taco's traditionally braised all Halal chicken mole inside of a Maseca corn masa tamale with potato, achiote + green beans, wrapped in banana leaf.
Gluten free
More about Little Miner Taco

