Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai salad in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve thai salad

Blue Hill Tavern image

WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS

Blue Hill Tavern

938 S Conkling St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (4503 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Salad$9.00
arcadian greens, roasted peanuts, lime,
thai chili vinaigrette
Thai Salad$10.00
arcadian greens, cucumber, peanuts, thai chili dressing
More about Blue Hill Tavern
Item pic

 

Pratt Street Ale House

206 W Pratt St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Chicken Salad$19.99
Blackened chicken breast, avocado, black beans, corn cheddar/jack cheese, tomato, roasted red peppers, crispy wonton shell, chipotle remoulade and ranch dressing.
More about Pratt Street Ale House
Item pic

 

Mayuree Thai Tavern

2318 Fleet St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Larb Gai (Thai Minced Chicken Salad) (GF)$8.00
Thai Spicy Lime Dressing and Mesclun Greens
More about Mayuree Thai Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Drunken Noodles

Cobb Salad

Pepper Steaks

Shawarma

Tikka Masala

Bisque

Shrimp Basket

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (856 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (95 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2137 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (895 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (630 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (726 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston