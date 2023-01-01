Thai salad in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve thai salad
Blue Hill Tavern
938 S Conkling St, Baltimore
|$9.00
arcadian greens, roasted peanuts, lime,
thai chili vinaigrette
|$10.00
arcadian greens, cucumber, peanuts, thai chili dressing
Pratt Street Ale House
206 W Pratt St, Baltimore
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$19.99
Blackened chicken breast, avocado, black beans, corn cheddar/jack cheese, tomato, roasted red peppers, crispy wonton shell, chipotle remoulade and ranch dressing.