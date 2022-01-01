Tikka masala in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve tikka masala
More about Good Vibes American Sports Bar And Indian restaurant
Good Vibes American Sports Bar And Indian restaurant
2903 Odonnell Street, Baltimore
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$18.00
chicken breast cooked with tomato and onion simmered in creamy sauce
More about Harbor Tandoor Indian cuisine
Harbor Tandoor Indian cuisine
803 S Caroline St, Baltimore
|CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
|$18.00
More about The Mt. Washington Tavern
The Mt. Washington Tavern
5700 Newbury Street, Baltimore
|Tofu and Veggie "Tikka Masala"
|$19.40
crispy tofu “steak” cubes with curry-spiced tomato broth over cilantro-lime coconut rice
More about The Verandah Kitchen
TAPAS
The Verandah Kitchen
842 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Paneer Tikka Masala + Basmati Rice (for 1) VEGETARIAN, GF
|$18.00
Cubes of Paneer cheese, simmered in a creamy, buttery Tikka Masala sauce. Served with Basmati Rice. Contains Cashews.
|Chicken Tikka Masala + Basmati Rice (for 1, GF, contains cashews)
|$21.00
Marinated chicken kabab simmered in tomato-onion sauce, blended with cream and butter. THE MOST POPULAR INDIAN DISH! Contains Cashews.
|(Family Style) Chicken Tikka Masala + Basmati Rice GF
|$80.00
Serves 4-5. Marinated chicken kabab simmered in tomato-onion sauce, blended with cream and butter. Served with Basmati Rice. Contains Cashews.