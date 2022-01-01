Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve tiramisu

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Angeli's Pizzeria

413 South High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (1587 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$4.75
Coffee and zabaione cream on a layer of sponge cake soaked in espresso and dusted with cocoa powder.
More about Angeli's Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza and Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$4.99
More about Frank's Pizza and Pasta
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Blitz

2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$5.99
More about Pizza Blitz
PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN

Cosima

3000 Falls Road, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tiramisu$11.00
“pick me up” in Italian…layers of mascarpone, whipped cream and lady fingers soaked with sweetened espresso, rum and chocolate liqueur
More about Cosima
RAMEN

Ramen Utsuke

414 Light Street, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu Cup$7.00
More about Ramen Utsuke
Dalesio's Of Little Italy

829 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$10.00
More about Dalesio's Of Little Italy
Nepenthe Brewing Co.

3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (374 reviews)
Takeout
What Did You Do, Ray? (Tiramisu) 4pk$19.00
Tiramisu Milkshake IPA - 7.5% ABV
This complex juice bomb was brewed with over 100 lbs of marshmallow fluff and hundreds of fluffy lady fingers, double dry-hopped with heaps of Mosaic, Simcoe, and Triumph, then conditioned on one of our favorite local espressos and a ludicrous amount of fresh Madagascar and Tahitian vanilla beans. Bursting with notes of cream soda, espresso ice cream, peachy hops, and citrusy coffee. The most harmless thing. Something that could never, ever possibly destroy us.
More about Nepenthe Brewing Co.
Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$8.00
More about Riverside Taphouse
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Zella's Pizzeria

1145 Hollins St, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (566 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
- Tiramisu$5.75
Clouds of light mascarpone cream on pillows of coffee brandy soaked lady fingers, finished with imported sweet cocoa. This exquisite tiramisu is a craveable "pick-me-up".
More about Zella's Pizzeria
Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon

1200 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$11.00
coffee flavored dessert, "pick me up"
More about Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pie in the Sky

716 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$6.95
Espresso soaked ladyfingers layered with a light and airy mascarpone cream, and dusted with cocoa powder to finish.
More about Pie in the Sky
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rini's Tiramisu$8.00
Tiramisu$10.00
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood

