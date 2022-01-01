Tiramisu in Baltimore

Tiramisu Milkshake IPA - 7.5% ABV

This complex juice bomb was brewed with over 100 lbs of marshmallow fluff and hundreds of fluffy lady fingers, double dry-hopped with heaps of Mosaic, Simcoe, and Triumph, then conditioned on one of our favorite local espressos and a ludicrous amount of fresh Madagascar and Tahitian vanilla beans. Bursting with notes of cream soda, espresso ice cream, peachy hops, and citrusy coffee. The most harmless thing. Something that could never, ever possibly destroy us.

