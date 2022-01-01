Tiramisu in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve tiramisu
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Angeli's Pizzeria
413 South High St, Baltimore
|Tiramisu
|$4.75
Coffee and zabaione cream on a layer of sponge cake soaked in espresso and dusted with cocoa powder.
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's Pizza and Pasta
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE
|Tiramisu
|$4.99
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Blitz
2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore
|Tiramisu
|$5.99
PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN
Cosima
3000 Falls Road, Baltimore
|Tiramisu
|$11.00
“pick me up” in Italian…layers of mascarpone, whipped cream and lady fingers soaked with sweetened espresso, rum and chocolate liqueur
Dalesio's Of Little Italy
829 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Tiramisu
|$10.00
Nepenthe Brewing Co.
3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore
|What Did You Do, Ray? (Tiramisu) 4pk
|$19.00
Tiramisu Milkshake IPA - 7.5% ABV
This complex juice bomb was brewed with over 100 lbs of marshmallow fluff and hundreds of fluffy lady fingers, double dry-hopped with heaps of Mosaic, Simcoe, and Triumph, then conditioned on one of our favorite local espressos and a ludicrous amount of fresh Madagascar and Tahitian vanilla beans. Bursting with notes of cream soda, espresso ice cream, peachy hops, and citrusy coffee. The most harmless thing. Something that could never, ever possibly destroy us.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Zella's Pizzeria
1145 Hollins St, Baltimore
|- Tiramisu
|$5.75
Clouds of light mascarpone cream on pillows of coffee brandy soaked lady fingers, finished with imported sweet cocoa. This exquisite tiramisu is a craveable "pick-me-up".
Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon
1200 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Tiramisu
|$11.00
coffee flavored dessert, "pick me up"
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Pie in the Sky
716 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Tiramisu
|$6.95
Espresso soaked ladyfingers layered with a light and airy mascarpone cream, and dusted with cocoa powder to finish.