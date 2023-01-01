Tofu salad in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve tofu salad
Pho Bac - 700 South Potomac Street
700 South Potomac Street, Baltimore
S3. Tofu Salad
$9.95
Shredded cabbage, carrots, basil, and peanuts tossed in black pepper onion dressing; topped with tofu
Shoyou Sushi - 1450 Light St
1450 Light St, Baltimore
Fresh Cold Tofu Salad
$10.00
Spring mix, lettuce topped with fresh tofu with bonito (fish) flakes. Served with house sesame dressing and chili oil
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Breakfast/Lunch/Cafe
1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
Tofu Salad
$12.00
tangy asian vinaigrette marinated tofu, baby spinach, grated carrots, edamame, tangy asian vinaigrette