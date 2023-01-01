Tofu salad in Baltimore

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho Bac - 700 South Potomac Street

700 South Potomac Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
S3. Tofu Salad$9.95
Shredded cabbage, carrots, basil, and peanuts tossed in black pepper onion dressing; topped with tofu
More about Pho Bac - 700 South Potomac Street
Shoyou Sushi image

 

Shoyou Sushi - 1450 Light St

1450 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fresh Cold Tofu Salad$10.00
Spring mix, lettuce topped with fresh tofu with bonito (fish) flakes. Served with house sesame dressing and chili oil
More about Shoyou Sushi - 1450 Light St
Teavolve Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Breakfast/Lunch/Cafe

1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Tofu Salad$12.00
tangy asian vinaigrette marinated tofu, baby spinach, grated carrots, edamame, tangy asian vinaigrette
More about Breakfast/Lunch/Cafe
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

STEM: Farm + Kitchen

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Tofu Salad Ⓥ / GF$13.50
CURRY TOFU | CARROT | CELERY
RED ONION | CHICKPEA | CRAISINS APPLE
Base: MIXED GREENS
DRESSING: LEMON-TAHINI
GF / Ⓥ
More about STEM: Farm + Kitchen

