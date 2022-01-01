Tortas in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve tortas
Hersh's
1843-45 LIGHT STREET, Baltimore
|Chocolate Torta
|$9.00
flourless & served with housemade roasted strawberry ice cream
PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN
Cosima
3000 Falls Road, Baltimore
|Torta Caprese
|$14.00
flourless chocolate almond cake with amaretto cherry gelato
BURRITOS • TACOS
R&R Taqueria
2 E Lombard St, Baltimore
|TORTA CUBANA
|$12.99
Authentic Mexican cheese steak or chicken sandwich filled with refried beans, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, avocado and our melted cheese in a bolillo a bread.