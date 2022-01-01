Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve tortas

Hersh's image

 

Hersh's

1843-45 LIGHT STREET, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Torta$9.00
flourless & served with housemade roasted strawberry ice cream
More about Hersh's
Cosima image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN

Cosima

3000 Falls Road, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Torta Caprese$14.00
flourless chocolate almond cake with amaretto cherry gelato
More about Cosima
R&R Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS

R&R Taqueria

2 E Lombard St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (736 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TORTA CUBANA$12.99
Authentic Mexican cheese steak or chicken sandwich filled with refried beans, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, avocado and our melted cheese in a bolillo a bread.
More about R&R Taqueria
Bmore Taqueria image

 

Bmore Taqueria

1733 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tortas (Sandwich)$10.00
soft roll, lettuce, avacado, chipotle, queso oaxaca - choice of chicken, ribeye, chorizo or al pastor (pork).
More about Bmore Taqueria

