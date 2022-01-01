Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortellini in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve tortellini

Frank's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza & Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tortellini Alla Pana$16.98
in a creamy alfredo sauce with bacon and ham
More about Frank's Pizza & Pasta
Item pic

 

BOP BRICK OVEN PIZZA

800 S BROADWAY, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Color Tortellini$10.00
More about BOP BRICK OVEN PIZZA
Item pic

 

Amicci's

231 S High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (4074 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tortellini Alfredo w/ Peas & Ham$19.00
Cheese filled Tortellini sauteed in Alfredo sauce with peas and Italian ham
Cheese Tortellini$17.00
Cheese filled donut shaped pasta
More about Amicci's
Item pic

 

Pasta Mista - Baltimore

3600 Boston St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
16" Tortellini Pesto$17.99
cheese tortellini,mozzarella and pesto sauce
Tortellini Pesto Dinner$12.99
Cheese tortellini pasta cooked in our delicate creamy pesto sauce
Tortellini Tomato Sauce$12.99
Cheese tortellini pasta cooked in our delicate tomato sauce
More about Pasta Mista - Baltimore
Vinny's Cafe image

PIZZA

Vinny's Cafe

6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Tortellini$18.25
More about Vinny's Cafe
Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon image

 

Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon

1200 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tortellini$24.00
More about Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon
City Limits Sports Bar image

 

City Limits Sports Bar

1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
CUP HAM AND BEAN SOUP$5.00
More about City Limits Sports Bar

