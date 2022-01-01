Tortellini in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve tortellini
Frank's Pizza & Pasta
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE
|Tortellini Alla Pana
|$16.98
in a creamy alfredo sauce with bacon and ham
Amicci's
231 S High St, Baltimore
|Tortellini Alfredo w/ Peas & Ham
|$19.00
Cheese filled Tortellini sauteed in Alfredo sauce with peas and Italian ham
|Cheese Tortellini
|$17.00
Cheese filled donut shaped pasta
Pasta Mista - Baltimore
3600 Boston St, Baltimore
|16" Tortellini Pesto
|$17.99
cheese tortellini,mozzarella and pesto sauce
|Tortellini Pesto Dinner
|$12.99
Cheese tortellini pasta cooked in our delicate creamy pesto sauce
|Tortellini Tomato Sauce
|$12.99
Cheese tortellini pasta cooked in our delicate tomato sauce
Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon
1200 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Tortellini
|$24.00