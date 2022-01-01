Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baltimore restaurants you'll love

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Baltimore

Must-try Baltimore restaurants

Charmed Kitchen image

 

Charmed Kitchen

123 s chester st, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.50
house-made chicken salad with arugula & tomato served on multigrain bread
Turkey Bacon$13.50
sliced turkey, bacon, arugula, swiss cheese, tomatoes, house-made dijon schmear, served on ciabatta
The Six-Five$11.00
spinach, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, hots, olive tapenade, avocado spread, served on multigrain bread
Charmed Kitchen
Chuck's Trading Post image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chuck's Trading Post

1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Coffee$2.25
Cream and Sugar as specified
SMASHBURGER$13.00
2 - 4oz 'smashed' black angus patties, american cheese, pickles, caramelized onions, shredduce, house smoked garlic-onion aioli on brioche
EVEN BETTER WITH CHEDDAR$9.00
Stonemill Bakery sourdough, Grafton cheddar, bacon, arugula, avocado, tomato, fried egg
Chuck's Trading Post
Michael's Pizza and Subs image

 

Michael's Pizza and Subs - Edison Hwy

1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Italian Cold Cut 8"$9.59
Cheese Steak 8"$9.59
14" Cheese Pizza$11.95
Michael's Pizza and Subs - Edison Hwy
No Land Beyond image

 

No Land Beyond

2125 Maryland Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dicey: A Pride Tea Dance$15.00
Happy Pride, Baltimore! Come on out to No Land Beyond on the last day of Baltimore pride for a fabulous tea dance and drag show you will not want to miss! Let’s celebrate and end this fabulous month as gay as possible!!!
Hosted by Cher Rub and Kelsey Kadaver
Featuring
Rico Pico
Europa Sphere
AND the fabulous Jinxx Demon as our stage kitten!!! ❤️💋
$15 cover
5PM Doors
6(ish) show time!!!
Dancing all evening!!!
Hosted by Cher Rub and Kelsey Kadaver
Featuring Domingo and Virya Shavasana
May, Friday the 13th!!!
Doors 7:30
Show 8(ish)
Dance party after until midnight!
Tickets $15. This show will sell out, so we recommend getting tickets ahead of time!
KMC Standard Sized Top Load Perfect Hard (50 COUNT)$6.00
Double Masters 2022 Draft Weekend 7/10 6pm$45.00
No Land Beyond
Consumer pic

 

Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street - 324 w baltimore st

324 w baltimore st, baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Kabob$12.99
Boneless chunks of chicken | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Lamb Kabob$13.99
Boneless chunks of lamb | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Vegetarian Platter$11.99
Combination of house vegetable dishes. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street - 324 w baltimore st
Citron Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Citron Bar & Restaurant

2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2593 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8 oz Citron Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$59.00
Fresh Asparagus, Heirloom Tomato Cucumber Salad, Sweet Potato Crisps, Remoulade Sauce
9 oz Prime Center Cut Angus Filet Mignon$63.00
Marbled Pee Wee Potatoes, Asparagus, Balsamic Cipollini Onions & Wild Mushroom Demi-Glace
Goyang Roll$47.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Ginger Tobiko, Avocado, Eel Sauce
Citron Bar & Restaurant
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Baltimore

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CT Roll$18.00
Served warm, tossed in butter
Classic Lobster Roll$18.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter
Lobster BLT Roll$18.00
Lobster, bacon, lettuce, tomato
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Baltimore
Wight Tea Company image

 

Wight Tea Company

3300 Clipper Mill Road Whitehall Market Stall 2, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Matcha Lemonade$5.00
We shake our matcha, lemon, and simple syrup with ice. SO good.
Matcha Latte$6.00
Matcha and oat mylk (GF)
Hot Tea$4.00
Choose from our list of loose-leaf teas
Wight Tea Company
Consumer pic

 

of Love & Regret

1028 S Conkling St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Truffle Burger$17.00
porcine dry rubbed burger, fried mozzarella, mushroom Demi glaze, sauteed mushrooms, truffle herb aioli
Vermont Maple Burger$17.00
maple glazed patty, smoked gouda cheese, spicy cyan brown sugar bacon, fresh granny smith apples, caramelized onions, crispy lettuce, honey sambal sauce
o.L.a.R. SmashBurger$17.00
two 1/4lb Black Angus patties, lettuce, red onion, pickles, American cheese, o.L.a.R. special sauce
of Love & Regret
Consumer pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Attman"s Deli Baltimore

1019 E Lombard St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1403 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Corned Beef$0.00
The Corned Beef that made Attman's Famous! Choose our Hot & Tasty Regular Cut or Extra Lean.
The Turkey Club$14.99
Turkey Breast, Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
Reuben$12.59
Voted Baltimore's Best!
Jewish Corned Beef, Sauerkraut & Melted Swiss with Russian Dressing
Attman"s Deli Baltimore
Southside Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Southside Diner

893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (2135 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Club$11.95
Served on choice of white, wheat, or rye toast. All clubs served with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and bacon.
Greek Salad$9.25
Romaine lettuce with tomato, famous greek feta cheese, cucumber, red onion, peperoncinis and black olives, served with pita bread
Create Your Own Omelette$10.75
Choose up t o 3 fillings
Southside Diner
Consumer pic

 

The Empanada Lady - 120 North Ave

120 West North Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Canned Soda$1.50
Crab$17.00
Xtra Sauce$1.00
The Empanada Lady - 120 North Ave
Angeli's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Angeli's Pizzeria

413 South High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (1587 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Margherita$24.95
Light marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and roasted cherry tomatoes.
16" Angeli’s Pick$24.95
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms and red bell peppers.
10 Wings$13.95
House-marinated and Baked in Stone Oven
Angeli's Pizzeria
Banditos image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Banditos - 1118 S Charles St.

1118 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (892 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Monster Chicken Burrito$15.00
Chicken Tinga, Rice, Black Beans, Guacamole, Crema, Queso, Ranchero Smother
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Chihuahua Cheese, Blue Cheese Dressing, Celery
Rus And Gus (3)$15.00
Old Bay Battered and Fried Shrimp, Chihuahua Cheese, Grilled Onion, Pico, Sriracha Mayo
Banditos - 1118 S Charles St.
Spoons Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Spoons Cafe

24 E Cross St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1617 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fancy AF Breakfast Sandwich$12.50
2 fried eggs, smoked bacon, swiss cheese, cilantro aoili, oven-roasted tomatoes, arugula, grilled brioche roll
Jack & Diane$10.75
Fried farm egg, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, strawberry preserves
2-2-2$16.00
Local eggs any style, two pieces of meat, and two each pancakes OR french toast. Please choose either pancakes OR french toast. If you choose, both we choose for you,
Spoons Cafe
Golden West Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tater Tots$8.99
Crispy, Golden Tater Tots Served with Choice of Two Sauces
Brussels sprouts$8.99
Crispy Fried Brussel Sprouts with Choice of either buffalo sauce or teriyaki sauce. Also available with no sauce.
Cauliflower Wings$8.99
Crispy Gluten Free "Breaded" Cauliflower Florets with Choice of Sauce
Golden West Cafe
Wiley Gunters image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Wiley Gunters

823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$13.00
10 Jumbo Wings with Celery and Blue Chesse
Southwest Chicken Melt$12.00
Grilled Chicken Breast and Pepper-Jack Cheese with Fire Roasted Red Peppers, Sauteed Onions and Spicy BBQ Sauce on Grilled Ciabatta
All-American$13.00
Angus Half-Pound Burger with Melted American Cheese, Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Dill Pickles
Wiley Gunters
Alexander’s Tavern image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Alexander's Tavern in Fells Point

710 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan Panini$13.00
Crispy fried chicken with fresh mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, smothered in our house marinara
Alexander Burger$14.00
Our 8oz. grade A signature blend burger grilled to your liking with your choice of American, cheddar, or Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a potato kaiser roll
Wings$15.00
Jumbo wings fried crispy with carrots, celery, and bleu cheese dressing
Alexander's Tavern in Fells Point
Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar image

 

Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar - 17 N Eutaw Street

17 N Eutaw Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Burrata Pizza$18.00
tasso ham, tomato sauce, broccolini, asiago
Smoked Brussels Sprouts$11.00
hot honey, citrus aioli,
Spaghetti Bolognese$21.00
beef, veal, and pork bologense, parmesan cheese
Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar - 17 N Eutaw Street
Frank's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza & Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Steak$0.00
choose your toppings!
Mozzarella Sticks$6.98
With tomato sauce
French Fries$3.98
Large cut
Frank's Pizza & Pasta
Common Ground Bakery Cafe image

 

Common Ground Cafe

3543 Chestnut Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
House Blend$0.00
Batch brewed drip coffee from local Maryland roasters.
Cold Brew$4.75
Locally roasted coffee brewed in cold water over 24 hours.
Bagels$2.25
Your choice of bagel, toast, or homemade specialty bread with your choice of spread. (VEGAN OPTIONS)
Common Ground Cafe
Noona's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Noona's

1203 West Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (110 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crispy Brussels$8.00
hot honey, fresh mint, toasted sesame
Wings$11.00
7 wings. Choose your flavor & your sauce.
Hand-cut Fries$5.00
served with ketchup
Noona's
Hersh's image

 

Hersh's - 1843-45 LIGHT STREET

1843-45 LIGHT STREET, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kale & Pistachio$19.00
fontina, pecorino, garlic, rushed red pepper
The Salami Maker's Girlfriend$20.00
pepperoni, soppressata, parmigiano, black pepper, hot honey
Cacio e Pepe$19.00
fontina, pecorino, mozzarella, parmigiano, black pepper
Hersh's - 1843-45 LIGHT STREET
Pizza Blitz image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Blitz - Quarry Lake

2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$6.99
Roman,lettuce,Croutons,Parmigiano cheese, & Caesar dressing
House Salad$7.99
Iceberg,Tomatoes,Onions,carrot,Cucumber,Kalamata Olives.
Bocelli Salad$10.99
Roman Lettuce,Croutons,Mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers,Chicken, & Honey Mustard dressing
Pizza Blitz - Quarry Lake
Banner pic

 

Harbor East Deli

1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
HARBOR CLUB$13.00
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, American Cheese, White Bread
BYO PIZZA$20.00
Build Your Own
CHEESESTEAK$11.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Hots
Harbor East Deli
Gertrude's image

SEAFOOD

Gertrude's Restaurant at the BMA

10 Art Museum Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (979 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Gertrude's Candy Bar$8.00
Dark chocolate mousse, soft caramel, hazelnut crunch
MARYLAND PAN-FRIED CHICKEN$20.00
Marinated chicken (2 thighs & 1 leg), mashed potatoes, gravy, apple-fennel slaw, buttermilk biscuit
SM CAESAR SALAD$8.00
Romaine, aged Parmesan, herbed croutons, anchovies, our signature Caesar dressing
Gertrude's Restaurant at the BMA
Cosima image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN

Cosima

3000 Falls Road, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Arancini$17.00
Sicilian rice fritter filled with roasted red pepper and corn served in a basil pesto
Bronzino Grigliato E Farcita$40.00
grilled whole bronzino with salmoriglio, an arugula salad & lemon
Cavoletti Di Bruxelles$14.00
crispy brussels sprouts, roasted garlic honey aioli
Cosima
Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine image

 

Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine

17 E Cross Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spanakopita$8.25
Flaky Filo dough, spinach, feta cheese and dill
[V] Keftedakia Balls Wrap$8.45
Served with red onions, tomatoes and hummus.
[V] Bifteki Wrap$8.45
Served with red onions, tomatoes and hummus.
Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine
Bon Fresco - Baltimore image

 

Bon Fresco - Baltimore

109 Market Place, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon & Egg$7.00
applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar,
red pepper jelly, ciabatta
Roasted Turkey$9.00
roasted turkey, roasted red peppers, mixed greens, dijonnaise, ciabatta
Grilled Chicken Club$11.50
grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, provolone, caramelized onions, mixed greens, dijonnaise, ciabatta
Bon Fresco - Baltimore
Consumer pic

 

Let's Brunch Cafe Baltimore

300 W 30th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Burger$11.00
Turkey patty served with cranberry relish add your choice of cheese for an additional $1.00
Beignets$8.00
Fried dough lightly dusted with powdered sugar
Potato Skins$9.00
Two delicious hand-crafted crab cakes served with homemade sauce & lemon wedges
Let's Brunch Cafe Baltimore

