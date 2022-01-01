Baltimore restaurants you'll love
Must-try Baltimore restaurants
Charmed Kitchen
123 s chester st, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.50
house-made chicken salad with arugula & tomato served on multigrain bread
|Turkey Bacon
|$13.50
sliced turkey, bacon, arugula, swiss cheese, tomatoes, house-made dijon schmear, served on ciabatta
|The Six-Five
|$11.00
spinach, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, hots, olive tapenade, avocado spread, served on multigrain bread
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chuck's Trading Post
1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Iced Coffee
|$2.25
Cream and Sugar as specified
|SMASHBURGER
|$13.00
2 - 4oz 'smashed' black angus patties, american cheese, pickles, caramelized onions, shredduce, house smoked garlic-onion aioli on brioche
|EVEN BETTER WITH CHEDDAR
|$9.00
Stonemill Bakery sourdough, Grafton cheddar, bacon, arugula, avocado, tomato, fried egg
Michael's Pizza and Subs - Edison Hwy
1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Italian Cold Cut 8"
|$9.59
|Cheese Steak 8"
|$9.59
|14" Cheese Pizza
|$11.95
No Land Beyond
2125 Maryland Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Dicey: A Pride Tea Dance
|$15.00
Happy Pride, Baltimore! Come on out to No Land Beyond on the last day of Baltimore pride for a fabulous tea dance and drag show you will not want to miss! Let’s celebrate and end this fabulous month as gay as possible!!!
Hosted by Cher Rub and Kelsey Kadaver
Featuring
Rico Pico
Europa Sphere
AND the fabulous Jinxx Demon as our stage kitten!!! ❤️💋
$15 cover
5PM Doors
6(ish) show time!!!
Dancing all evening!!!
Hosted by Cher Rub and Kelsey Kadaver
Featuring Domingo and Virya Shavasana
May, Friday the 13th!!!
Doors 7:30
Show 8(ish)
Dance party after until midnight!
Tickets $15. This show will sell out, so we recommend getting tickets ahead of time!
|KMC Standard Sized Top Load Perfect Hard (50 COUNT)
|$6.00
|Double Masters 2022 Draft Weekend 7/10 6pm
|$45.00
Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street - 324 w baltimore st
324 w baltimore st, baltimore
|Popular items
|Chicken Kabob
|$12.99
Boneless chunks of chicken | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
|Lamb Kabob
|$13.99
Boneless chunks of lamb | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
|Vegetarian Platter
|$11.99
Combination of house vegetable dishes. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Citron Bar & Restaurant
2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore
|Popular items
|8 oz Citron Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$59.00
Fresh Asparagus, Heirloom Tomato Cucumber Salad, Sweet Potato Crisps, Remoulade Sauce
|9 oz Prime Center Cut Angus Filet Mignon
|$63.00
Marbled Pee Wee Potatoes, Asparagus, Balsamic Cipollini Onions & Wild Mushroom Demi-Glace
|Goyang Roll
|$47.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Ginger Tobiko, Avocado, Eel Sauce
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Baltimore
529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|CT Roll
|$18.00
Served warm, tossed in butter
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$18.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter
|Lobster BLT Roll
|$18.00
Lobster, bacon, lettuce, tomato
Wight Tea Company
3300 Clipper Mill Road Whitehall Market Stall 2, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Matcha Lemonade
|$5.00
We shake our matcha, lemon, and simple syrup with ice. SO good.
|Matcha Latte
|$6.00
Matcha and oat mylk (GF)
|Hot Tea
|$4.00
Choose from our list of loose-leaf teas
of Love & Regret
1028 S Conkling St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Truffle Burger
|$17.00
porcine dry rubbed burger, fried mozzarella, mushroom Demi glaze, sauteed mushrooms, truffle herb aioli
|Vermont Maple Burger
|$17.00
maple glazed patty, smoked gouda cheese, spicy cyan brown sugar bacon, fresh granny smith apples, caramelized onions, crispy lettuce, honey sambal sauce
|o.L.a.R. SmashBurger
|$17.00
two 1/4lb Black Angus patties, lettuce, red onion, pickles, American cheese, o.L.a.R. special sauce
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Attman"s Deli Baltimore
1019 E Lombard St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Corned Beef
|$0.00
The Corned Beef that made Attman's Famous! Choose our Hot & Tasty Regular Cut or Extra Lean.
|The Turkey Club
|$14.99
Turkey Breast, Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
|Reuben
|$12.59
Voted Baltimore's Best!
Jewish Corned Beef, Sauerkraut & Melted Swiss with Russian Dressing
FRENCH FRIES
Southside Diner
893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Turkey Club
|$11.95
Served on choice of white, wheat, or rye toast. All clubs served with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and bacon.
|Greek Salad
|$9.25
Romaine lettuce with tomato, famous greek feta cheese, cucumber, red onion, peperoncinis and black olives, served with pita bread
|Create Your Own Omelette
|$10.75
Choose up t o 3 fillings
The Empanada Lady - 120 North Ave
120 West North Avenue, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Canned Soda
|$1.50
|Crab
|$17.00
|Xtra Sauce
|$1.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Angeli's Pizzeria
413 South High St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|16" Margherita
|$24.95
Light marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and roasted cherry tomatoes.
|16" Angeli’s Pick
|$24.95
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms and red bell peppers.
|10 Wings
|$13.95
House-marinated and Baked in Stone Oven
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Banditos - 1118 S Charles St.
1118 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Monster Chicken Burrito
|$15.00
Chicken Tinga, Rice, Black Beans, Guacamole, Crema, Queso, Ranchero Smother
|Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.00
Chihuahua Cheese, Blue Cheese Dressing, Celery
|Rus And Gus (3)
|$15.00
Old Bay Battered and Fried Shrimp, Chihuahua Cheese, Grilled Onion, Pico, Sriracha Mayo
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
Spoons Cafe
24 E Cross St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Fancy AF Breakfast Sandwich
|$12.50
2 fried eggs, smoked bacon, swiss cheese, cilantro aoili, oven-roasted tomatoes, arugula, grilled brioche roll
|Jack & Diane
|$10.75
Fried farm egg, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, strawberry preserves
|2-2-2
|$16.00
Local eggs any style, two pieces of meat, and two each pancakes OR french toast. Please choose either pancakes OR french toast. If you choose, both we choose for you,
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Tater Tots
|$8.99
Crispy, Golden Tater Tots Served with Choice of Two Sauces
|Brussels sprouts
|$8.99
Crispy Fried Brussel Sprouts with Choice of either buffalo sauce or teriyaki sauce. Also available with no sauce.
|Cauliflower Wings
|$8.99
Crispy Gluten Free "Breaded" Cauliflower Florets with Choice of Sauce
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Wiley Gunters
823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Wings
|$13.00
10 Jumbo Wings with Celery and Blue Chesse
|Southwest Chicken Melt
|$12.00
Grilled Chicken Breast and Pepper-Jack Cheese with Fire Roasted Red Peppers, Sauteed Onions and Spicy BBQ Sauce on Grilled Ciabatta
|All-American
|$13.00
Angus Half-Pound Burger with Melted American Cheese, Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Dill Pickles
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Alexander's Tavern in Fells Point
710 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan Panini
|$13.00
Crispy fried chicken with fresh mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, smothered in our house marinara
|Alexander Burger
|$14.00
Our 8oz. grade A signature blend burger grilled to your liking with your choice of American, cheddar, or Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a potato kaiser roll
|Wings
|$15.00
Jumbo wings fried crispy with carrots, celery, and bleu cheese dressing
Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar - 17 N Eutaw Street
17 N Eutaw Street, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Burrata Pizza
|$18.00
tasso ham, tomato sauce, broccolini, asiago
|Smoked Brussels Sprouts
|$11.00
hot honey, citrus aioli,
|Spaghetti Bolognese
|$21.00
beef, veal, and pork bologense, parmesan cheese
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's Pizza & Pasta
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE
|Popular items
|Cheese Steak
|$0.00
choose your toppings!
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.98
With tomato sauce
|French Fries
|$3.98
Large cut
Common Ground Cafe
3543 Chestnut Avenue, Baltimore
|Popular items
|House Blend
|$0.00
Batch brewed drip coffee from local Maryland roasters.
|Cold Brew
|$4.75
Locally roasted coffee brewed in cold water over 24 hours.
|Bagels
|$2.25
Your choice of bagel, toast, or homemade specialty bread with your choice of spread. (VEGAN OPTIONS)
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Noona's
1203 West Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussels
|$8.00
hot honey, fresh mint, toasted sesame
|Wings
|$11.00
7 wings. Choose your flavor & your sauce.
|Hand-cut Fries
|$5.00
served with ketchup
Hersh's - 1843-45 LIGHT STREET
1843-45 LIGHT STREET, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Kale & Pistachio
|$19.00
fontina, pecorino, garlic, rushed red pepper
|The Salami Maker's Girlfriend
|$20.00
pepperoni, soppressata, parmigiano, black pepper, hot honey
|Cacio e Pepe
|$19.00
fontina, pecorino, mozzarella, parmigiano, black pepper
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Blitz - Quarry Lake
2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$6.99
Roman,lettuce,Croutons,Parmigiano cheese, & Caesar dressing
|House Salad
|$7.99
Iceberg,Tomatoes,Onions,carrot,Cucumber,Kalamata Olives.
|Bocelli Salad
|$10.99
Roman Lettuce,Croutons,Mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers,Chicken, & Honey Mustard dressing
Harbor East Deli
1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|HARBOR CLUB
|$13.00
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, American Cheese, White Bread
|BYO PIZZA
|$20.00
Build Your Own
|CHEESESTEAK
|$11.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Hots
SEAFOOD
Gertrude's Restaurant at the BMA
10 Art Museum Dr, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Gertrude's Candy Bar
|$8.00
Dark chocolate mousse, soft caramel, hazelnut crunch
|MARYLAND PAN-FRIED CHICKEN
|$20.00
Marinated chicken (2 thighs & 1 leg), mashed potatoes, gravy, apple-fennel slaw, buttermilk biscuit
|SM CAESAR SALAD
|$8.00
Romaine, aged Parmesan, herbed croutons, anchovies, our signature Caesar dressing
PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN
Cosima
3000 Falls Road, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Arancini
|$17.00
Sicilian rice fritter filled with roasted red pepper and corn served in a basil pesto
|Bronzino Grigliato E Farcita
|$40.00
grilled whole bronzino with salmoriglio, an arugula salad & lemon
|Cavoletti Di Bruxelles
|$14.00
crispy brussels sprouts, roasted garlic honey aioli
Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine
17 E Cross Street, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Spanakopita
|$8.25
Flaky Filo dough, spinach, feta cheese and dill
|[V] Keftedakia Balls Wrap
|$8.45
Served with red onions, tomatoes and hummus.
|[V] Bifteki Wrap
|$8.45
Served with red onions, tomatoes and hummus.
Bon Fresco - Baltimore
109 Market Place, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Bacon & Egg
|$7.00
applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar,
red pepper jelly, ciabatta
|Roasted Turkey
|$9.00
roasted turkey, roasted red peppers, mixed greens, dijonnaise, ciabatta
|Grilled Chicken Club
|$11.50
grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, provolone, caramelized onions, mixed greens, dijonnaise, ciabatta
Let's Brunch Cafe Baltimore
300 W 30th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Turkey Burger
|$11.00
Turkey patty served with cranberry relish add your choice of cheese for an additional $1.00
|Beignets
|$8.00
Fried dough lightly dusted with powdered sugar
|Potato Skins
|$9.00
Two delicious hand-crafted crab cakes served with homemade sauce & lemon wedges